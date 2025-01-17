Business Standard

Net FDI in India declines to $0.5 billion during April-November 2024

Net FDI in India declines to $0.5 billion during April-November 2024

Gross inward FDI during April-November 2024 increased to $55.6 billion from $47.2 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India's data (January 2025 bulletin)

Overseas investments made by Indian firms, i.e., outward FDI, rose significantly to $15.5 billion in April–November 2024 from $8.9 billion a year ago. (File Image)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India—inflows minus outflows—declined to just $0.5 billion in April–November 2024 from $8.5 billion in the same period in 2023, reflecting a rise in repatriation and overseas investments by Indian firms.
 
Gross inward FDI during April–November 2024 increased to $55.6 billion from $47.2 billion a year ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s data (January 2025 bulletin).
 
Repatriation/disinvestment by those who made direct investments in India rose to $39.6 billion in the seven months of FY25, up from $29.7 billion in April–November 2023, the RBI data showed.
 
Overseas investments made by Indian firms, i.e., outward FDI, rose significantly to $15.5 billion in April–November 2024 from $8.9 billion a year ago.
 
 
The “State of Economy” report in the January 2025 bulletin observed that gross FDI inflows remained concentrated in manufacturing, financial services, electricity and other energy, and retail and communication services sectors, which together accounted for more than 60 per cent of the flows.
 
Source-wise, Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE, the Netherlands, and the US accounted for more than 75 per cent of the flows during the period, it said.
 

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

