close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FinMin starts deciding process on convenor of GST rate rationalisation GoM

The finance ministry has started the process of deciding on a new convenor of the GoM on GST rate rationalisation, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
GST

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry has started the process of deciding on a new convenor of the GoM on GST rate rationalisation, sources said.

The position has been lying vacant following the change of government in Karnataka. Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was the convenor of the seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM) set up under the GST Council in September 2021.

The finance ministry has initiated the process of consultation with other members of the panel.

"Karnataka is likely to continue as a member of the GoM. We are not proposing any convenor. It will be selected based on consultation among GoM members," one of the sources told PTI.

Besides Karnataka, other members of the GoM are Bihar, Goa, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Usually, the senior-most member in a GoM is named as the convenor of the panel.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Consulting and services sector urge Centre to revisit GST regime

Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3% in Q1, flags fiscal slippage risk

Inflation, IIP data, US Fed decision to guide markets this week: Analysts

Unemployment rate dips 7.7% in May on decline in labour participation: CMIE

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

FinMin on same page with RBI for FY24 growth forecast: CEA Nageswaran

Since current Karnakata Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also holds the finance portfolio, he may be named as the new convenor of the GoM on rate rationalisation.

The GST Council, which is headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprises state counterparts, had in September 2021 decided to set up a GoM on rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure. The objective was to simplify the rate structure, review the GST exemption list and enhance GST revenues.

In June 2022, the GoM submitted an interim report to the GST Council proposing changes in tax rates for some goods and services to rationalise the levy.

The GST report, which was accepted by the council, suggested 5 per cent GST on 'pre-packaged and labelled' curd, lassi, puffed rice, and wheat flour, which are usually produced by large manufacturers, besides correction in inverted duty for a host of items, including edible oil, coal, LED lamps, printing/drawing ink, finished leather and solar water heater.

Currently, the GST regime has five broad tax slabs of zero, 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent. A cess is levied over and above the highest 28 per cent rate on luxury and demerit goods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST Finance Ministry

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3% in Q1, flags fiscal slippage risk

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Inflation, IIP data, US Fed decision to guide markets this week: Analysts

Inflation
3 min read

Unemployment rate dips 7.7% in May on decline in labour participation: CMIE

jobs, jobless, placements, colleges, IITs, IIMs, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
3 min read

Most Popular

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

FinMin on same page with RBI for FY24 growth forecast: CEA Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
3 min read

Inflation, IIP data, US Fed decision to guide markets this week: Analysts

Inflation
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon