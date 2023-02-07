JUST IN
Consulting and services sector urge Centre to revisit GST regime
No provision to refund accumulated corpus under NPS to state govt: FinMin
Reserve Bank widely seen delivering final 25 bps hike, say economists
Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report
Bond yields and rupee to closely track RBI's monetary policy meet
Govt likely to put on hold proposal to revamp the capital gains tax regime
Bank credit for services up three-fold in Apr-Dec 22 as economy picks up
Reserve Bank of India to conduct auction of 10-year govt bond on Friday
FY24 borrowings seen at new high, but insurers, softer RBI to help bonds
Explained: Are fintech companies unmindful of Mint Road's message?
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
With vote split, RBI's MPC might hike repo rate by 25 bps: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Consulting and services sector urge Centre to revisit GST regime

The consulting and services sector has urged the Centre to re-look at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection regime.

Topics
GST | GST regime | GST collections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The panel was expected to submit a report by last month and suggest various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab
The panel was expected to submit a report by last month and suggest various steps to raise revenue, including hiking the lowest slab and rationalising the slab

The consulting and services sector has urged the Centre to re-look at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection regime.

"At present, the service sector and consultants pay their taxes as conscientious professionals and firms and feel utterly frustrated as GST has to be deposited on accrual and due basis. The GST have to be deposited within 30 days of raising of Invoice and not on receipt of dues from the customer/client, "said K.K. Kapila, former president Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) and past co-chair FICCI Infra committee.

Consulting engineering companies are engaged in the service sector and totally dependent for survival on timely receipt of dues from the clients.

He said that banks are reluctant to advance finance to professionals, and in any case are averse to funding payment/deposit of GST and Income Tax.

"Delay in receipt of dues from clients adversely affects these organisations' financial situation leading to delays in deposit of GST. Any delay in deposit of GST leads to threats of cancellation of GST Registration and/or Prosecution, etc. This is despite the fact that the service sector pays interest on delayed deposit of GST in spite of its tight Liquidity problem."

"The service sector urges the government to make changes so that GST is paid by the Service Receiver (Client) directly instead of a provider on the similar lines as TDS. If not, the service sector should be allowed to pay GST within 30 days of receipt of payment from the client. This was the practice in vogue prior to 2012 when the present dispensation was introduced," Kapila added.

He said that otherwise the service provider may be given a timeline of 180 days from raising the invoice to deposit the GST, in line with receipt of payments from the client.

The client may be mandated to make the payment along with the GST to the provider, with a copy to the concerned GST office.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 12:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.