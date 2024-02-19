Five crops at MSP for five years: Centre's offer to protesting farmers

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (apolitical), spearheading the protests with other groups, said over the weekend that though they welcome the support of other groups, the direction of the protests will be decided only by them | File image | Photo: PTI

The Centre has mooted a proposal to purchase entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, maize and cotton over the next five years at their Minimum Support Price (MSP) throughout the country to break the logjam in talks with protesting farmers, the agitators claimed after their late night meeting with three Union ministers yesterday.





However, whether the purchases will be made only from Punjab and Haryana or the whole country needs to be clarified. The current agitation is primarily led by farmers from Punjab and Haryana only. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The leaders said the purchases will be made through Nafed and NCCF without any capping.

Farmer leaders claimed that the purchases would be made from the entire country but did not mention that this would be only for those farmers who diversify from wheat and paddy.

"We have received a proposal from the three Central ministers after the latest round of talks on Nafed and NCCF purchasing entire quantities of masoor, urad, arhar, cotton and maize all over India at MSP for the next five years. We will now discuss this among our Union members and come back with a view," Abhimanyu Kohar, a spokesman of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha(SKM)-- a political, one of the main groups that is spearheading the current agitation told in a video post.

He said that the three ministers had sought some time regarding the remaining demands on loan waiver and others.

"We have told them that we can wait till February 21, and after that, the farmers will start marching towards Delhi from their current positions," Kohar said.

The fourth round of talks between the central team of ministers and the agitating farmers was held in Chandigarh on Sunday night, with farmers asserting that the government should avoid dilly-dallying and find a solution to their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.





Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai participated in the talks with farmer leaders, which concluded well past midnight.

"The government, in it's earlier meetings, had offered us a suggestion to form a committee to understand the details of a legal guarantee of MSP, but we don't want to settle for anything less than an ordinance which can be done in the next guarantee," a senior leader, who was part of the negotiations had told Business Standard a few days back.

According to news agency PTI, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal also said the Centre should not dilly-dally and accept farmers' demands before the model code of conduct comes into force. The date of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced next month.

The two sides - ministers and farmer leaders - met on February 8, 12 and 15, but the talks remained inconclusive.

"If the government thinks it will continue to hold meetings till the code of conduct is imposed, and then say it cannot do anything as the code is in force",...farmers are not going to return. The government should find a solution to our demands before the code of conduct comes into force," Dallewal had told PTI.

He said no political party is sponsoring the agitation. He reiterated the demands for an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and debt waiver.





In a related development, Balbir Singh Rajewal, a leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer unions, said they will stage protests in front of the residences of Punjab BJP leaders, including MPs, MLAs and district presidents, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Interacting with reporters after a meeting of SKM leaders in Ludhiana over the weekend, Rajewal said it has also been decided that they would protest at all toll barriers in the state and make them free for all commuters from February 20 to 22.

"Our struggle will continue even if the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force," he told reporters.

Besides minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a loan waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, and withdrawal of police cases.