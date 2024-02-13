Delhi traffic updates today: Advisory issued over farmers' protest. Details

The Delhi police, on Monday, imposed Section 144 in the national capital, citing threat to public safety and law and order.

Farmers' protest in Delhi: As the national capital braces for a major farm unions' protest on Tuesday, advisory has been issued for general public conduct and traffic regulations in the region.

Notably, the Delhi police, on Monday, imposed Section 144 in the national capital, citing threat to public safety and law and order over the protest by nearly 200 unions, for which the permission has not been granted.





ALSO READ: Farmers' protest: Over 200 unions to march to Delhi today; all details here The regulations under Section 144 will remain in force till March 12, the police said as they anticipate the farm bodies to sit on dharna on various Delhi borders. The traffic police also issued an advisory, detailing the major diversions and regulations that will be followed amid the protest.

Delhi traffic updates today:

1) In an official release on Monday, the police said that diversions might be needed at the Singhu border, Gazipur border and Tikri border, depending on the conditions. "The general public will be informed about diversions well in advance," the order read, detailing a proposed plan for the situation.

In case of diversions around Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana)

2) Interstate buses going towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

3) The heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) using the same route are suggested to take Exit number 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to Harish Chander Hospital, Crossing to Bawana Road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road, reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki.

Five routes suggested for the cars and large goods vehicles using the NH-44 route:

a) Exit from Exit 1 (NH-44) Alipur Cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two lane stretch to MCD Toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching NH-44 towards Sonipat Haryana.

b) Exit from Exit number 2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards NH-44.

c) Exit from Exit number 2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light. Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk. Ramdev Chowk to Saboli Mod. Saboli Border enters Haryana through Nathupur to TDI Kundli (NH-44).

d)Take exit from Exit number 2 NH-44 DSIIDC Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk to Safiabad Mod to Safiabad Border entering Haryana to Chatera Majra to Jatheri Village Connecting NH-44.

e)Take exit from Exit number 2 of NH-44, DSIIDC. Cut towards Bawana Road to Jhanda Chowk/Bawana to Auchandi Road. Turn Left before Auchandi Border to Mungeshpur Village to Firozpur Village to Saidpur Chowki to (KMP).

Planned traffic diversions for vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak:

4) The HGVs going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc are suggested to take the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-11 to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road, the advisory said.

5) The police said that cars and large goods vehicles going in these directions are suggested to take any of the two routes:

a) Take exit from Exit number 2 DSIIDC Cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take the right on Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9.

b) Take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

Diversions around Gazipur border (Delhi-UP):

6) According to Delhi police instructions, the traffic going from Delhi to Ghaziabad through the Gazipur border is advised to take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road. They can also take Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, the police said.

Advisory for traffic going to Haryana through NH-44:

7) According to the instructions, the traffic going to Haryana through NH-44 via Apsara/Maharajpur/Loni/Sabhapur/Sonia Vihar Borders are advised to use these routes:

a) Dabur Chowk- Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad- Hapur Road -GT Road -Delhi Meerut Expressway - Dasna take -left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway -Rai Cut and reach (NH-44).

b) lnderpuri Loni - Puja Pavi - Panchlok -Mandola - Mussoorie- Khekra (29 KM) -left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai cut (NH-44).

c) Service Lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway- Puja Pavi - left turn to Panchlok - Mandola -Mussoorie- Khekra - left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway - Rai cut (NH-44)

d) Tronica City Marg - Tronica City - take left turn Delhi Dehradun Expressway - Mandola - Mussoorie - Khekra - left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway - Rai cut (NH-44).

Diversions around Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana):

8) Vehicles such as heavy/ commercial vehicles/ trucks going towards Bahadurgarh via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangioi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

9) The cars and large goods vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc via Rohtak Road are advised to take the following routes:

a) Take Left Turn from PVC Red Light up to Jharoda Nala Crossing - take Right Turn up to Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road, reaching towards Bahadurgarh.

b) Take Left Turn towards Hirankudna Village - Turn Right Dichaon Kalan Hirankudna Marg (5 KM) - Dichaon Kalan Village - Nangloi Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Firni Road- Delhi Gate Stand- Turn Right Chhawla Stand- Turn Right Dhansa Stand-Bahadurgarh Stand Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

c) Take Left Turn towards Nangloi Najafgarh Road (13 KM) Nangloi Stand-Turn Left Najafgarh Firni Road-Delhi Gate Stand-Turn Right Chhawla Stand- Turn Right Dhansa Stand- Turn Right Bahadurgarh Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road - Jharoda Village - Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

d) Motorists (cars) coming from Punjabi Bagh to take Turn Left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - Turn Right Uttam Nagar Chowk - Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road - Turn Left - Chhawla Stand-Turn Right Dhansa Stand-Turn Right Bahadurgarh Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road - Jharoda Village - Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

10) In addition, the police said that the Old Iron Bridge will remain closed till March 11 due to road repair work.