J&K mysterious deaths: Rajouri's Badhaal village declared containment zone

J&K mysterious deaths: Rajouri's Badhaal village declared containment zone

All public and private gatherings are hereby prohibited within the jurisdiction of these containment zones, in order to prevent further spread of the infection, the order said

Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah visits Badhaal village

Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah visits Badhaal village | Image: X

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

The remote Badhaal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was on Wednesday declared a containment zone and prohibitory orders imposed on all public and private gatherings in the wake of the death of 17 people belonging to three families, officials said.

Another person belonging to the village has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition, they said.

The containment orders have been imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Section 163 of BNSS gives magistrates the power to issue written orders in urgent situations. These orders can be used to prevent or remedy nuisance or dangers.

 

According to the order issued by additional district magistrate (Rajouri) Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, the village has been divided into three containment zones the first covering all families where deaths have occurred.

The houses of these affected families shall be sealed and entry will be totally restricted for all individuals, including their family members, unless otherwise authorized by the designated officers/officials.

In the containment zone 2, the order said the members of all families identified as close contacts of affected individuals be shifted to Government Medical College, Rajouri for continuous health monitoring which is mandatory.

All households will be covered under the containment zone-3 and staff will be deployed to ensure the continuous monitoring of food consumption, deployment of police personnel to enforce compliance and deployment of designated officers for maintenance of log books, the order said.

All public and private gatherings are hereby prohibited within the jurisdiction of these containment zones, in order to prevent further spread of the infection, the order said.

It said the designated officials shall be responsible for monitoring all meals provided to families in containment zones.

It is mandatory for affected families and their close contacts to consume only the food and water provided by the administration. Any other food items available in the households are strictly prohibited for consumption, the order said.

It ordered immediate replacement of all food and water supplies, and seizure of all edible materials in the infected households.

The fresh steps were taken after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the village on Tuesday.

Seventeen persons belonging to three families linked to each other have died under suspicious circumstances in the village between December 7 and January 19.

A 24-year-old man identified as Aijaz Ahmad was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after his health deteriorated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Health crisis

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

