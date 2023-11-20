Sensex (-0.21%)
65657.43 -137.30
Nifty (-0.18%)
19695.45 -36.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6463.75 + 8.10
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
41849.25 + 38.00
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43577.05 -6.90
Heatmap

GDP growth to dip slightly to 6.3% in 2024, LS polls key factor: Report

The growth outlook are evenly balanced but "the main domestic risk" is emanating from political uncertainty, with elections approaching in 2024, the report said

Economic growth, GDP

The report expects growth to accelerate to 6.5% for FY25 from the 6.2% it has projected for the ongoing FY24.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's real GDP growth will decline marginally to 6.3 per cent in 2024 from the 6.4 per cent estimated for 2023, an American brokerage firm said on Monday.
The next calendar year will be of two halves, wherein the government spending before the upcoming General Elections will be the key driver for growth, while after the elections, it will be the re-acceleration in investment growth, especially from the private sector, Goldman Sachs said in a report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
From a fiscal year perspective, the brokerage said it expects growth to accelerate to 6.5 per cent for FY25 from the 6.2 per cent it has projected for the ongoing FY24, it added.
"India has the best structural growth prospects in the region. We believe GDP growth is likely to stay robust at 6.3 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) in 2024," the brokerage said, adding the country is less sensitive to potential external shocks like longer rates globally, persistent dollar strength and geopolitical uncertainties.
The brokerage said risks around the growth outlook are evenly balanced but added that "the main domestic risk" is emanating from political uncertainty, with elections approaching in the April-June quarter of 2024.
The election season is already underway with Assembly polls in five states, which will be followed by the General Elections later, it said, adding that outcomes of these elections will be "keenly watched" by investors from the standpoint of economic reforms and/or policy continuity.
It expects headline consumer price inflation to come at 5.1 per cent for 2024, against 4.7 per cent estimated by the Reserve Bank. This will, however, be lower than the 5.7 per cent expected in 2023, it added.
"We expect the government to intervene through subsidies or other measures to keep a lid on food prices in an election year," it said.
The "somewhat elevated" inflation relative to the target will limit the room for monetary easing, and the RBI will cut rates by only 0.50 per cent to 6 per cent by early 2025, the brokerage said, adding that there will be a cut of 0.25 per cent each in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Goldman Sachs CEO projects high growth trajectory for India: Report

Goldman Sachs' biggest office beyond New York attests to India's rise

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Rules of origin for medical sector remains sticking point in India-UK FTA

Global slowdown blues will stall demand for office space this year: Crisil

Uttar Pradesh govt's 'halal ban' keeps meat sellers on tenterhooks

Rural retail inflation higher than urban in 18 of the past 22 months

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% to $715 million amid licensing fears

The current account deficit will widen to 1.9 per cent of GDP in 2024 from the 1.3 per cent expected in 2023, but the rupee is set to appreciate to 82 against the dollar at 2024-end against the 83 level at the end of 2023, it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India GDP economic growth in india

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon