Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / PM Modi visualises women-led economic growth for India: Nirmala Sitharaman

PM Modi visualises women-led economic growth for India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking at a credit outreach programme held in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was presented with a garland of 'makhanas' on the occasion. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Darbhanga/Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asserted that PM Narendra Modi was of the view that women would steer economic growth in the country, which was on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world.

She was speaking at a credit outreach programme held in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga, where she was joined by cabinet colleague Chirag Paswan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, among others.

Sitharaman said, "Earlier, PM Modi used to tell me that the Union budget should be women-centric. But now he says the budget should be one that visualises women in leadership roles."  The finance minister, who is on a two-day tour of Bihar, noted that the region, which was known for 'makhana' and Madhubani paintings, owed these to women's hard work.

 

"We have brought in projects like 'Drone Didi'. Besides, cash assistance is being provided to women entrepreneurs through self-help groups. They are also being imparted with skills. Standing here, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, I proudly say that powered by the efforts of women, our economy shall leapfrog from the fifth spot to the third spot in about a year and a half," Sitharaman said.

The function was also marked by the FM giving away copies of the recently released Maithili translation of the Constitution, for which the state's ruling NDA has profusely thanked the Centre.

She was also presented with a garland of 'makhanas' on the occasion.

Earlier, she chaired a review meeting of Regional Rural Banks in Patna, attended by Union Finance Secretary M Nagaraju.

Sitharaman is scheduled to wind up her Bihar tour on Saturday when she will attend a couple of functions in the Madhubani district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Life Insurance

Life insurance stocks fall; HDFC Life, SBI Life, Max Financial dip up to 7%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 project gets CCEA approval as business identifier

PremiumCountdown begins to Feb 1: FY26 Budget set to become a hallmark document

How govt navigates headwinds, challenges will shape the FY26 Budget

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG distributors flag deep discounts by quick commerce companies

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Indians should not listen to West's diktats to build Brand Bharat: FM

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi Finance minister Regional Rural Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon