Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Closer ties on green hydrogen, advanced materials, and urban mobility in focus after bilateral talks between PM and German chancellor

Textile, Textile industry, workers

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhayan ChakrabortyShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany has increased the annual visa quota for skilled Indian workers to 90,000, up from 20,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. German chancellor Olaf Scholz is on a three-day bilateral visit to India.
 
"Two of the world's leading economies, together, we can become a force for global good, and the Focus on India document provides a blueprint for this. In this, Germany’s holistic approach and commitment to pursuing the strategic partnership are clearly evident. I am confident that this will further boost Germany's economic growth," Modi said at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Businesses here.
 
The pact with Germany will be the first agreement under the G20 ‘Skills-based migration pathways’ framework accepted at last year's meet in New Delhi, facilitating the entry of Indian workers into non-traditional sectors like teaching, nursing, and manufacturing, Business Standard had reported last week. According to estimates, Indian skilled workers in Germany have seen a rise in recent years, with close to 137,000 in skilled occupations, sources said.
 
 
Germany is grappling with a declining working-age population and a relatively untrained workforce in new and emerging technologies. Case in point, it granted 80,000 work visas in the first six months of 2024, with half being for skilled labour. The German Economic Institute, a major economic think tank, noted last year that the country faces a workforce shortage, with 570,000 jobs remaining unfilled in 2023.
 
The latest increase in the visa cap for Indians is part of Germany's new skilled labour mobilisation strategy, sustained by ongoing engagement between the two countries following the Migration and Mobility Agreement signed with Germany in 2022, sources said. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Germany hosted 2.8 lakh Non-Resident Indians as of May. It also had 52,864 persons of Indian origin.
 
Indians are also the largest group of international students in Germany, with 49,483 students registered during the 2023-24 winter semester. However, the German government had also noted in December 2022 that 5,000 Indian nationals were residing in Germany illegally.

More From This Section

MUDRA loan.

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 Lakh

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Jobs are the most pressing global issue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

forex cash dollar deposit

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $2.16 bn to $688.26 bn: Govt data

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

No trade pact if EU insists on opening up of dairy business: Piyush Goyal

The latest HCES shows consumption inequality has declined in India. Does that mean income inequality has declined as well? slums poverty

Income disparity declines 74.2% among those earning up to Rs 5 lakh: Study

 
Bilateral discussions
 
Modi held one-on-one talks with Scholz at the prime minister's residence. Later, both leaders co-chaired the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation, signing a series of agreements and joint declarations of intent focused on green urban mobility, research in advanced materials, and skill development.
 
They also discussed enhanced security and defence partnerships, increased talent mobility, and expanded economic cooperation.
 
Following his Delhi engagements, Scholz is scheduled to travel to Goa to welcome two German naval vessels on a port call—the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the support ship Frankfurt am Main—as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment. Scholz's current visit marks his third trip to India since assuming office in 2021. He last visited India in 2023 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
 

Also Read

Robert Habeck

Exclude farming from EU-India trade deal, says German minister Habeck

Modi, Narendra Modi, Olaf Scholz

Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Olaf Scholz, Olaf, Scholz, Modi, Narendra Modi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looking to fast-track FTA between India, EU

Modi, Narendra Modi

This is right time to join India's growth story, PM tells German biz forum

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany to hold 7th Intergovernmental Consultations on Oct 25-26

Topics : Germany skilled workers Skill India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon