close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GitHub fires its entire India engineering team, over 140 employees hit

Open source developer platform GitHub has laid off its entire engineering team in India, its second largest developer community after the US

IANS New Delhi
IT industry, apps, tech, software, gig workers, jobs

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Open source developer platform GitHub has laid off its entire engineering team in India, its second largest developer community after the US, which affected more than 140 employees as part of the "reorganisation plan".

Tech writer Gergely Orosz, who tracks global tech layoffs especially among the engineering/developer teams, the Github team in India has been let go at once.

"We're talking of 100 engineers. This was done as the team was smaller than other locations, owning fewer and lower priority stuff," he said in a tweet.

Orosz said he confirmed the layoffs after "talking with (now former) GitHub India engineers".

Sources later confirmed to IANS that more than 140 GitHub India employees, also from product teams, have been asked to go.

A GitHub spokesperson told IANS that as part of the reorganisation plan shared in February, "workforce reductions were made today".

Also Read

9.75 million developers in India use GitHub, 2nd largest after US

Microsoft GitHub launches AI-powered Copilot X, adopts GPT-4 model

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A and B analysis: England, Netherlands favourites

FIFA World Cup Group C and D analysis: Argentina, Denmark to make headlines

Microsoft's GitHub hit $1bn annual recurring revenue, Cloud $25bn: Nadella

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

Wind industry can expect record installations by 2025, says report

Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus

It was "part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward," said the company spokesperson.

Microsoft-owned open source developer platform in February announced it was laying off 10 per cent of its workforce through the end of the company's fiscal year.

GitHub had about 3,000 employees before the layoffs were announced.

In an email to employees, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke had said that sustained growth is important for every business.

"Today, we are the home of 100 million developers, and we must become the developer-first engineering system for the world of tomorrow. We must continue to help our customers grow and thrive with GitHub, expedite and simplify their cloud adoption journey, while supporting them every day," the CEO wrote.

"Unfortunately, this will include changes that will result in a reduction of GitHub's workforce by up to 10 per cent through the end of FY23. The hiring pause that I announced on January 18 remains in effect," he added.

The open source developer platform has reached 100 million members globally, and is growing fast in India too where it has crossed 10 million developers on the platform.

This makes India the second largest developer community on GitHub, behind the US.

--IANS

na/

Topics : IT-software sector | Software developments

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre clears IRDAI's new commission norms for insurance intermediaries

Insurance
2 min read

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

solar projects
3 min read

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

india, economy
2 min read

Wind industry can expect record installations by 2025, says report

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy
4 min read

Niti Aayog and health ministry planning Ayushman 2.0, middle class in focus

Public health, healthcare, doctors, coronavirus
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months
2 min read

India to cut gas prices from April 1 after review panel report: Sources

oil
3 min read

The snack bag of the future won't be made from single-use plastic

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

India needs to boost reforms push to raise potential growth: World Bank

World Bank
3 min read

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

india, economy
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon