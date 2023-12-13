Govt announces registration procedure for importers of yellow peas

The government on Wednesday notified the procedure for traders to register imports of yellow peas under the import monitoring system.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that an importer can apply under the system online on the DGET website.

"The importer on submission of advance information in this online system and online payment of Rs 500 shall be issued an Automatic Registration Number," the DGFT said.

The importer has to apply for registration not later than five days before the expected date of arrival of the import consignment. After that, they have to submit the registration number to the concerned Customs authorities when filing for import clearance.

"One Automatic Registration Number granted shall be valid for any number of import consignments up to March 31, 2024 only," it added.

Further, one number shall be valid for one specific country of origin and one Port of import only.

Recently, the government has made it mandatory to register the import of yellow peas under the import monitoring system till March 31 next year.

India imported USD 0.14 million worth of yellow peas in 2022-23, all from Russia.