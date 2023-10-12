close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Govt invites bids for licences to supply natural gas to households

"After this round we will go with the authorisation for the island areas to cover 100% geographical areas," Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said

Energy, fuel, natural gas

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has invited bids for licences to supply natural gas to households, automobiles and small industries in five northeastern states and two union territories, its gas regulator said on Thursday.
The country is hoping to get $4.5 billion in investment to build gas infrastructure, Anil K Jain, chairman of India's gas transportation regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board( PNGRB) told a news conference.
India, one of the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, is seeking to boost the use of cleaner fuel to cut its carbon emissions and has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting raising the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits less CO2 than coal.
India is inviting bids for city gas distribution (CGD) authorisation for the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in the latest auction, Jain said. It will also invite bids for the union territories of Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.
The board has so far awarded CGD licences for 88% of the country.
After completion of this round, almost all of the country will be covered for the development of the CGD Network except the north-eastern state of Mizoram, and the island territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshdweep.
"After this round we will go with the authorisation for the island areas to cover 100% geographical areas," Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
India supplies about 35 million cubic metres of gas daily to more than 11.5 million households and 38,700 industrial customers through its CGD network.

Also Read

Hardeep Puri urges OPEC to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets

India keen to increase manufacturing share in GDP to 25%: Hardeep Puri

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Rajnath discusses defence industrial cooperation with French counterpart

Retail inflation eases to 5.02% in Sept, IIP output rises 10.3% in August

Need to be realistic about private cap mobilisation: FM tells World Bank

13 states report higher inflation numbers; rising trend among BRICS peers

IMF calls for urgent support from members to increase its quota resources

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri natural gas Natural gas price automobile industry

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAus vs SA Live Score

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon