Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2022-23, the CGA said that the fiscal deficit in absolute term was Rs 17,33,131 crore (provisional).



The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit.



While announcing the budget for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Lok Sabha on February 1, had retained India’s aim to narrow the fiscal gap to 6.4 per cent of GDP from 6.7 per cent in the last financial year, the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 was pegged at 5.9 per cent of the GDP.Aiming to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26, India has set a target to further narrow the deficit for 2023-24 to 5.9 per cent.