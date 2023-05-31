close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

The fiscal deficit for the last financial year narrowed to 6.4% from a year earlier. It also met the budget gap target, aided by buoyant tax receipts and some fiscal headroom from lower payments

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fiscal Deficit

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fiscal deficit for the previous financial year (FY23) narrowed to 6.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) year-on-year (YoY), according to the data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) released on Wednesday.

According to the data, it also met the budget gap target, aided by buoyant tax receipts and some fiscal headroom from lower payments.
While announcing the budget for the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Lok Sabha on February 1, had retained India’s aim to narrow the fiscal gap to 6.4 per cent of GDP from 6.7 per cent in the last financial year, the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 was pegged at 5.9 per cent of the GDP.

Aiming to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26, India has set a target to further narrow the deficit for 2023-24 to 5.9 per cent.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2022-23, the CGA said that the fiscal deficit in absolute term was Rs 17,33,131 crore (provisional).

The government borrows from the market to finance its fiscal deficit.
 
CGA further said the revenue deficit worked out to be 3.9 per cent of GDP, while the effective revenue deficit was 2.8 per cent of GDP.

 

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Centre to target higher capex but lower fiscal deficit

Centre's fiscal deficit for April-November period at 58.9% of FY23 target

Fiscal deficit target for FY24 to be kept at 5.8-5.9% in Budget: Report

Finance ministry likely to target fiscal deficit of 5.5-6% in FY24 Budget

On track to meet FY23 fiscal deficit target, inflation within RBI band: FM

40-50 FDI proposals from neighbouring countries pending for approval

Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Indian Economy BS Web Reports Gross domestic product

First Published: May 31 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

40-50 FDI proposals from neighbouring countries pending for approval

FDI
3 min read

Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

sugar, export
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Garments manufacture
3 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon