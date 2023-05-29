close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt waives ISTS charges on offshore wind, green hydrogen, ammonia projects

In case a project is eligible for waiver of ISTS charges based on its original COD, the same benefit will continue to be made available if COD is extended by a BS web competent authority

BS Web Team
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ministry of Power on Monday announced a complete waiver of the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges on the off-shore wind, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects for 25 years.

This decision has been taken to facilitate wider execution of offshore wind energy initiatives, to promote the expansion of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects, and to encourage the offtake of renewable energy from energy storage system projects, said the ministry in a statement.

The waiver is applicable to off-shore projects commissioned on or before December 31, 2032, for a period of 25 years. However, the projects commissioned from 1st January 2033 would be given graded ISTS charges.

Earlier, all wind energy projects were provided a waiver of up to June 30, 2025. Now, offshore wind would be treated separately, and waiver to these would be granted up to December 31, 2032, with graded transmission charges thereafter.

Besides, the government also granted a complete waiver of ISTS charges for green hydrogen/green ammonia production units, which uses renewable energy (commissioned after March 8, 2019), pumped storage system or battery storage systems, or any hybrid combination of these technologies.

"The projects commissioned till December 31, 2030, will be eligible for the waiver. Projects after December 31, 2030, will attract graded transmission charges thereafter," said the Ministry of Power.

To promote the development of Pump Storage Plants (PSP), the criteria for availing the complete waiver of ISTS charges for PSP projects has now been linked to the date of award of the project rather than the commissioning of the project. This shall be applicable in cases where construction work is awarded on or before 30th June 2025, according to the ministry.

In case a project is eligible for the waiver of ISTS charges based on its original COD (Date of Commissioning), the same benefit will continue to be made available if COD is extended by the competent authority.

"This is considered necessary to give confidence to the investors who are taking investment decisions based on the present circumstances but their COD may extend beyond the relevant applicable date for transmission charge waiver for reasons beyond their control." the ministry said.

 



 

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

L&T partners with H2Carrier to develop floating green hydrogen projects

Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia

Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023: NSO survey

Goa meet agenda: G20 nations look at common framework to define start-ups

FinMin urges PSBs to settle small debt defaults by taking haircuts

FDI equity inflows dip 22% to $46 billion in 2022-23, shows DPIIT data

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

Topics : hydrogen wind power Government Ministry of Power BS Web Reports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt waives ISTS charges on offshore wind, green hydrogen, ammonia projects

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023: NSO survey

India's unemployment rate
2 min read

Goa meet agenda: G20 nations look at common framework to define start-ups

G20
2 min read

FinMin urges PSBs to settle small debt defaults by taking haircuts

Finance Ministry
3 min read

FDI equity inflows dip 22% to $46 billion in 2022-23, shows DPIIT data

FDI
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon