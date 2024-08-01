Rajasthan govt to hold road shows in UK, Japan for investment summit

The Rajasthan government is preparing to host a three-day investment summit in Jaipur by the end of this year, according to an Industries Department official.

"Though final dates would depend on the Prime Minister's availability, as the state government wants him to inaugurate it. We expect the three-day event to start between December 8 and 14," the official said.

The state government is considering holding roadshows in India and abroad, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma likely to visit the United Kingdom and Japan. More countries are expected to be added to his itinerary, according to sources.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa and Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will tour countries in the East, Europe, and the USA.

The state is rich in marble, minerals and agricultural commodities such as mustard, guar, and textiles among others. The industries contribute nearly 24 per cent to Rajasthan’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the state government plans to increase it by organising such events.

For the summit, the Bureau of Industrial Promotion (BIP), the Industry Department, and the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) are curating a list of international companies and they will begin sending out invites by mid-month.

The previous Ashok Gehlot government organised a similar programme in 2022 – Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit – in Jaipur on October 7-8.

Last month, in a letter to CM, the All Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) has proposed certain steps to make the event “successful.”

ARTIA claimed that as many as 4,192 memoranda of understanding (MoU) and letters of intent (LoI) worth Rs 10 trillion were signed at ‘Invest Rajasthan-2022’. But, the trade body claimed that not even 10 per cent of those investment proposals saw the light of the day.

“We have suggested to the CM that resource mapping of Rajasthan should be done, through which the investor should be told in which subdivision area of the state how much government land is proposed or available for investment, what raw material is available in that subdivision area in the form of mineral or agricultural commodity or other form, using which industrial units can be established there,” said Prem Biyani, executive president of ARTIA.

Along with this, the production data of the last decade of agricultural commodities and minerals produced in that area should also be listed. He added that resource mapping of every subdivision area of the state should be done.