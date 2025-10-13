Monday, October 13, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Healthcare industry welcomes faster GST refunds, seeks broader reform

Healthcare industry welcomes faster GST refunds, seeks broader reform

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) recently announced that 90 per cent of GST refunds will now be released upfront for low-risk taxpayers

GST

Faster and more inclusive refunds, they said, will help strengthen India’s competitiveness as a global MedTech manufacturing hub. | File Image

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s healthcare and medical device industry has welcomed the government’s latest move to fast-track GST refunds, but at the same time requested that the next big step must be to extend refund eligibility to input services and capital goods essential for achieving full tax neutrality and easing liquidity challenges faced by manufacturers.
 
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) recently announced that 90 per cent of GST refunds will now be released upfront for low-risk taxpayers, covering both export-related and inverted duty structure (IDS) cases. The decision, hailed as a pragmatic and trust-based reform, is expected to significantly improve cash flow for exporters and manufacturers.
 
 
While the move addresses long-standing concerns over delayed refunds, industry leaders stress that GST 2.0 must go further to include refunds of input tax credit (ITC) paid on rentals, logistics, warehousing, testing, quality assurance, and other essential services, along with machinery and equipment used in manufacturing.
 
“The new refund mechanism is a welcome relief, especially for MSMEs. However, for true GST neutrality, refunds of ITC on input services and capital goods must be enabled,” said Himanshu Baid, vice-president, Nathealth, and managing director, Poly Medicure.
 
“Manufacturers invest heavily in infrastructure, testing, and logistics — all of which attract 18 per cent GST. Allowing refunds or phased credits for these will ease working capital pressure and enable reinvestment in innovation and capacity expansion,” he added.

Also Read

GST

GST revenues up 5% in September to ₹1.6 trillion as refunds surge 40%

GST, goods and services tax

Govt's Q&A on GST refund due to inverted duty rates is controversialpremium

GST, goods and services tax

Best of BS Opinion: GST 2.0 reforms miss underlying core principles

GST, goods and services tax

GST without a seamless input tax credit system fails its core principlespremium

cowrks, co-working, coworking, office, workplace

GST reforms boost cash flow, fueling co-working sector growth & innovation

 
Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), said the government’s step marks “a major improvement in cash-flow efficiency,” but must now evolve into a comprehensive refund framework covering the full manufacturing value chain.
 
“The next step should include refunds on input services and capital goods. Modern manufacturing relies heavily on machinery, rentals, and specialised services; excluding these from refund eligibility limits the benefits of GST reform,” Nath noted.
 
Both AiMeD and Nathealth highlighted that the inverted duty structure, where raw materials and components are taxed at 18 per cent while finished medical devices attract 5 per cent, continues to create large unutilised ITC balances. Faster and more inclusive refunds, they said, will help strengthen India’s competitiveness as a global MedTech manufacturing hub.
 
Under the new directive, tax officers must now record written reasons when withholding the 90 per cent provisional refund — a measure that enhances transparency and consistency in tax administration.
 
Industry bodies expressed gratitude to the finance ministry, GST Council, and CBIC for their consultative approach and urged that the next phase of reforms should align with GST’s founding principle — tax the value added, not the working capital.
 
“With timely refunds, expanded eligibility, and a transparent process, India can unlock greater investment, employment, and export potential in the healthcare manufacturing sector,” said Baid.
 

More From This Section

Nafed,Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs ,CCEA, commodities, pulses prices, oilseed pricem, state government, small farmers agri business consortium, SFAC, Price support scheme, PSS, government of india, minimum support price, MSP, framers distres

Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 15premium

India-US

Rajesh Agrawal to lead team to US for early trade pact conclusion

Rare Earth minerals

Govt to Launch Single-Window Portal, Step Up Mineral Block Exploration

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee recovers from near all-time low on likely intervention by RBI

trade talk, India, US

India, US to hold trade talks as New Delhi seeks higher energy imports

Topics : GST refund GST rate cuts GST Revamp Healthcare sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon