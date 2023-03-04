JUST IN
Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister

He also stressed the need for periodic visits of psychologists and counsellors for conducting drug awareness campaigns in schools and colleges

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur Saturday directed officials of his department to make necessary changes in the education system for eradication of drug menace from the state.

Presiding over a review meeting of the education department here, he said ignorance about the consequences of drugs, curiosity, and psychological reasons often draw students into drug addiction.

"It has become imperative to ingrain in the mind of every child in Himachal Pradesh that we together can fight this evil and can contribute towards building a healthy society," the minister said.

He asked the National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) and Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) to prepare an age-appropriate curriculum to educate children about the ill effects of drug abuse and integrate the same into the curriculum of schools and colleges.

Thakur also stressed the need for a state-wide mental health helpline through which virtual counselling of children could be carried out even in the remotest parts of the state.

Besides making yoga, sports, and physical activities a mandatory part of the curriculum, the school authorities must conduct capacity-building sessions jointly with the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the minister said.

He also stressed the need for periodic visits of psychologists and counsellors for conducting drug awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

The state government has started the 'PRADHAV' campaign to wipe out the drugs'. It aims at making students aware of drug abuse and creating an information system for them to report suspicious drug-related activities.

The minister asked officials of the education department to function jointly with the police, social justice and empowerment, rural development and panchayati raj departments to eradicate the evil of drug abuse.

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 21:44 IST

