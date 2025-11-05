Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Imports of seamless pipes, tubes from China rise two-fold in FY25: Report

Imports of seamless pipes, tubes from China rise two-fold in FY25: Report

The country had imported 2.44 lakh metric tonnes of seamless pipes and tubes from China in the preceding financial year

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Representative Image: Chinese players are dumping seamless pipes into Indian market, and evading taxes and duties | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imports of seamless pipes and tubes from China have increased by more than two-fold annually to 4.97 lakh metric tonnes in FY25, according to domestic manufacturers' body STMAI.

The country had imported 2.44 lakh metric tonnes of seamless pipes and tubes from China in the preceding financial year.

Imports in FY23 were 1.47 lakh tonnes as against the total shipment of 82,528 metric tonnes in the fiscal year 2021-22, the industry data showed.

Seamless Tube Manufacturers' Association of India (STMAI) President Shiv Kumar Singhal said that imports of Chinese pipes have increased nearly five-fold in the last fiscal year compared to that of FY22.

 

"Chinese pipe imports have increased exponentially over time...despite strong support from the Indian government through various safeguard measures aimed at protecting the domestic seamless pipe industry. These efforts have proven largely ineffective in curbing imports from China," Singhal explained.

Also Read

steel, steel industry

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Staffers at border seek Bengal CM intervention to lift ban on jute imports

PM modi with Namibia prez

PM Modi holds talks with Namibia President; digi tech, defence in focus

Trade

Best of BS Opinion: India could face trade and investment challenges

magnet, metal

Sona Comstar plans domestic magnet production to reduce China imports

Chinese players are dumping seamless pipes into Indian market, and evading taxes and duties through over-invoicing at Indian customs, the industry body said.

"Chinese importers are reportedly declaring inflated invoice values at the time of customs clearance, while subsequently selling the same products in the Indian market at significantly lower prices than those of domestic manufacturers. This practice undermines fair trade and puts Indian producers at a serious disadvantage," Singhal explained.

China is not only harming the Indian economy by flooding the market with cheap pipes, but also raising serious security concerns by supplying sub-standard materials to critical sectors such as thermal power, nuclear power and oil and gas.

"These practices suggest a strategic attempt to infiltrate and potentially compromise key components of India's future energy and infrastructure landscape. Such developments warrant urgent attention, as they may pose long-term risks to India's economic sovereignty and national security," he said.

The minimum import price of seamless pipes is Rs 85,000 per tonne and the market selling price of Chinese pipes in Indian markets in small quantities is 70,000 per tonne, resulting in under-utilisation of the indigenous capacity due to large scale dumping, he explained.

This has also resulted in loss of employment opportunities, Singhal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi Trump

Trump, Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, says White House

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

GST collections dip in 20 of 36 states and Union Territories in October

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operationspremium

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporterspremium

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran

India needs to find vocations least impacted by AI: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : imports China India china trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon