Increasing exports, reducing imports new way ahead for patriotism: Gadkari

Addressing the 'Sagar Manthan 2.0' event organised by weekly magazine 'Panchjanya', the Union Minister also said stopping the import of petrol and diesel was linked to arresting terrorism in the world

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Increasing exports and reducing imports is the new way ahead for patriotism and "swadeshi", and it will be a "new freedom" for India when not a drop of petrol or diesel is imported, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.
Addressing the 'Sagar Manthan 2.0' event organised by weekly magazine 'Panchjanya', the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also said stopping the import of petrol and diesel was linked to arresting terrorism in the world.
"Till this import is not stopped, terrorism will not stop across the world. The aim of my life is to stop import of petrol and diesel. I consider it to be a new freedom for India when not a drop of petrol and diesel is imported into the country," he said.
"The import bill for petrol and diesel stands at Rs 16 lakh crore now. If we reduce this import, the money we save will go to the poor. That is why we have introduced alternative fuels like bio fuel. Reduction in imports and increase in exports is the way forward for patriotism and swadeshi," he asserted.
Gadkari said the size of the automobile industry in India was Rs 7 lakh crore when he took over (in 2014) and now it was Rs 12.5 lakh crore, adding the sector gives employment to 4.5 crore people.
It is the industry that gives highest GST to state governments and the Centre, he added.
Asserting that the country's automobile industry would be number one in the world in the next five years, Gadkari said, "Maximum imports are happening in the automobile industry. If we want to become vishwaguru (world leader) and USD five trillion economy, then we have to become number one in exports."

Three months ago, India jumped from seventh position to third in the automobile exports sector, surpassing powerhouses like Japan.
"I can tell you we will be number one in the next five years based on our initiatives like atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India) and sushaasan (good governance)," the Union minister claimed.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

