Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

India a lab for global good, has reservoir of talent: Pradhan at B20 meet

The minister noted that education and business verticals are symbiotic with businesses needing skilled and knowledgeable manpower and educated and skilled youth needing jobs

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan (File)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is a laboratory for global good and carries a reservoir of talent, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.
Addressing the B20 Summit India on the theme "Aligning Education to Emerging Imperatives", Pradhan said education is the mothership that will drive all growth.
"India is a laboratory for global good which comes from our civilisational values of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam India's aspirations are for achieving global good and wellbeing. Education is the mothership that will drive all growth and, as a knowledge civilisation, India carries a reservoir of talent," Pradhan said.
Speaking about initiatives in the education sector, Pradhan said the National Education Policy, 2020, which is rooted both in Indian values and is futuristic, is preparing students for the 21st century.
He spoke about the various initiatives such as integration of education and skill, learning in the mother tongue and efforts to achieve 100 per cent enrolment in the knowledge ecosystem in schools, skill sector and higher education institutions.
"India's strength is its democracy, demography and diversity. India is making rapid progress in the dynamic sectors of energy, agriculture and food security and digitisation," the education minister said.

Also Read

India made G20 'People's Presidency' in one year: B20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

PM Modi to address 3-day long B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi on Sunday

2nd-largest reservoir in US sees higher water level since historic low

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Nagaland set to host fourth B20 session in north-east region from April 4

Jaishankar discusses supply chain resiliency with US trade representative

Insolvency code a crucial milestone in economic reforms: PM Modi

Over 500 mn Jan Dhan accounts opened in past 9 yrs, deposits cross Rs 2 trn

FinMin considering proposals to include EVs under priority sector lending

Centre considering inclusion of EVs in priority sector lending category

Calling it a "Modi guarantee", Pradhan said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers unprecedented stability and certainty for businesses to thrive.
"India is future-ready, poised to drive global growth and has very strong macro-economic fundamentals," he said.
The minister noted that education and business verticals are symbiotic with businesses needing skilled and knowledgeable manpower and educated and skilled youth needing jobs.
He also called for building a strong interface between the two sectors.
Pradhan further underlined India's achievements in digitisation, sustainable development, agri and food processing and entrepreneurship.
He also met industry leaders, including General Atomics CEO Dr Vivek Lall, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, US-India Business Council President Atul Keshap, Warner Brothers GM (South Asia) Arjun Nohwar and Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Marin Schroeder and discussed topics ranging from the future of work, emerging technologies, Skill India, Digital India, innovation and research.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry India economy

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon