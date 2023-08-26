PM Modi to address 3-day long B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the B20 Summit India 2023 here on Sunday.

His office said the Summit has brought policy makers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique.

The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to G20, it said.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20 with companies and business organisations as participants.

The B20 works to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations to spur economic growth and development, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The three-day summit started on August 25 and its theme is R.A.I.S.E Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries.

