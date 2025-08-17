Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt confident of meeting fiscal deficit target despite planned tax cuts

Govt confident of meeting fiscal deficit target despite planned tax cuts

In the biggest tax overhaul since 2017, PM Modi on Saturday announced sweeping changes to the complex goods and services tax (GST) regime which will make daily essentials and electronics cheaper

Fiscal deficit

"India's federal and state governments have options to offset any loss of revenue due to lowering of rates," the government source said without providing further details.

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is confident of meeting its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent for the current fiscal year, according to a government source with knowledge of the matter, despite its plans to cut consumption tax later this year.

In the biggest tax overhaul since 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced sweeping changes to the complex goods and services tax (GST) regime which will make daily essentials and electronics cheaper.

"India's federal and state governments have options to offset any loss of revenue due to lowering of rates," the government source said without providing further details.

The source also said it will end the practice of collecting compensation cess by December. The GST compensation cess is an additional levy imposed on certain items to compensate states for any revenue loss incurred due to the implementation. India's finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment sent outside of office hours.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

Experts split on impact of new US tariffs on India's jobs, exports

Cars

Proposed GST rate tweaks on automobiles may end classification disputes

Jeffrey Sachs

India should join RCEP, focus on East Asia for GDP growth: Jeffrey Sachs

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday recommended a new slab of 35 per cent for tobacco, tobacco products and aerated drinks, according to

Two-slab 'Next Gen GST' to pay way for single tax rate by 2047: Centre

Goods and Services Tax, GST

GST revamp brings price cuts on ACs, mobiles. Check full list of items

Topics : Fiscal Deficit India Indian Economy GST Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

NDA Vice Presidential Candidate<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon