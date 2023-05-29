Inspections requirements for rice export to European nations deferred: DGFT



The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced that it is amending a notification dated August 17, 2022, to export rice (of both basmati and non-basmati types) to European Union (EU) members and other European countries, such as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom and will only require an inspection certificate from Export Inspection Council/Export Inspection Agency.

DGFT further clarified that exporters will not require an inspection certificate from the Export Inspection Council/Export Inspection Agency to export to the remaining European countries from the date of this notification for a period of six months.

The Export Inspection Council (EIC) is India's official export certification agency, responsible for ensuring the quality and safety of products exported from the country to other nations.

Earlier, a certificate of by export inspection council or export inspection agency was mandatory to export to other European countries as well, this rule was in effect from 1 January 2023, but now the DGFT has lifted these restrictions.