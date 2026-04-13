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India may see below-average monsoon rains for first time in 3 years in 2026

The monsoon, which typically arrives over the southern state of Kerala around June 1 and retreats by mid-September, is expected to reach 92 per cent of the long-period average this year

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 5:03 PM IST

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India is likely to see below-average monsoon rains for the first time in three years in 2026, the government said on Monday, stoking concerns over farm output and growth in Asia's third-largest economy as it battles inflation driven by the Iran war.
 
The monsoon, which typically arrives over the southern state of Kerala around June 1 and retreats by mid-September, is expected to reach 92 per cent of the long-period average this year, M Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.
 
The India Meteorological Department defines normal rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.
 

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Topics : Indian monsoon monsoons IMD on rains India Meteorological Department BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

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