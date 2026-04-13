Switch Mobility completes India's largest electric bus export to Mauritius

Switch Mobility, a global manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, has completed the delivery of 100 electric buses to the government of Mauritius, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between India and Mauritius in advancing sustainable public transportation.

This deployment represents the largest export of electric buses from India. The delivery follows a government-to-government arrangement, under which the 100 electric buses are being provided as a donation from the Government of India to Mauritius to promote clean mobility in the country.

The final lot of 90 buses were handed over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, as part of a broader government-led engagement involving senior dignitaries from both nations. The buses were delivered through an open tender conducted by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) in India and are operated by the National Transport Corporation (NTC), Mauritius' state-owned public transport operator. The initiative aims to support the modernisation and sustainability of public transportation in Mauritius.

Designed for efficient public transportation, the Switch EiV12 integrates advanced engineering with intelligent technology to deliver high reliability, operational efficiency, and superior passenger comfort. With spacious seating for up to 45 passengers, the ergonomically optimised and meticulously manufactured bus meets global standards in performance, safety, durability, and reliability, making it ideal for modern urban commutes. Powered by Switch iON, the company’s proprietary telematics system, it enables real-time vehicle health monitoring, intelligent transport management, and fleet optimisation. Floor-mounted lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries provide a low centre of gravity for improved stability. Additionally, a rear dual-gun charging interface supports faster turnaround times and efficient depot operations.

Ganesh Mani, chief executive officer, Switch Mobility, said, "Mauritius is taking meaningful strides towards building a cleaner and more sustainable public transport system, and we are proud to be part of this journey. The completion of this 100-bus delivery marks an important milestone in strengthening the country’s transition to electric mobility, with tangible benefits for urban efficiency, environmental sustainability, and everyday commuter experience. As a global EV manufacturer building in India for the world, Switch Mobility remains committed to supporting Mauritius in shaping a greener, more resilient, and future-ready transport ecosystem."

The deployment aligns with broader environmental and urban development goals in Mauritius, focusing on reducing emissions and improving public transit efficiency. This export is seen as a milestone in Switch Mobility’s efforts to expand into global markets.