close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India has robust commercial systems giving confidence to investors: FM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is now agreed during the negotiations of bilateral trade treaties that India has a better robust commercial system giving investors the confidence they need

IANS Chennai
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that it is now agreed during the negotiations of bilateral trade treaties that India has a better robust commercial system giving investors the confidence they need.

Inaugurating the renovated court premises of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench in Chennai, Sitharaman also said that vested interests are not allowed to game the debt resolution system in the country.

Sitharaman said the process of Resolution Professional (RP) and Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) getting vitiated and other points come into discussions whenever bilateral investment treaty negotiations happen with countries with whom India wants to ink an agreement.

The Finance Minister also said that investors gain greater confidence when the glitches are removed.

Negotiations now concede that India has a better robust system and is giving confidence to investors who are coming to the country, she remarked.

According to Sitharaman, corrective action has been taken in consultation with the judiciary when some 'interest' operates in decision making at the level of the RPs.

Also Read

Business confidence recovers from lows of 2019-20 and pandemic yrs: NCAER

Sukesh reiterates giving Rs 60 cr to Jain before LG-appointed panel: Report

Over 60% job seekers depressed over layoffs, not giving best in current job

Opposition attacks PM for 'not giving answers' on Adani rout issue

Ayushman Bharat health, wellness centres giving new life to rural patients

G20 Sherpa meeting: Some nations pull up G7 over global banking crisis

India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year

Unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March, says CMIE

India's Goods and Services Tax mop-up crosses Rs 18 trillion in FY23

Global uncertainties hit office demand, gross leasing falls: Colliers India

Sitharaman said there should be lots of exchange of views and suggestions from both the technical and judicial members so that the success of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is there and India becomes a lot more successful in the commercial activities, and investors don't have any hesitation.

On the filling up of vacancies, Sitharaman said there is some resentment about the benches not being filled fast - both judicial and technical members.

The government has taken the point very seriously and of late a lot of appointments have been made with full speed, Sitharaman said.

--IANS

vj/arm

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BPL families, Ujjwala beneficiaries to get gas cylinder at Rs 500 in Raj

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

India has robust commercial systems giving confidence to investors: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

G20 Sherpa meeting: Some nations pull up G7 over global banking crisis

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year

An exhibit of Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft at the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) pavillion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday
3 min read

Unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March, says CMIE

employment
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's Goods and Services Tax mop-up crosses Rs 18 trillion in FY23

GST, IGST, CGST, GSTN
2 min read

Govt's total liabilities rise 2.6% to Rs 150.95 trn in Q3FY23: Report

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read

India and Malaysia can now use Indian rupee to settle trade, says MEA

Rupee, economy, inr, India
1 min read

Unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March, says CMIE

employment
3 min read

India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year

An exhibit of Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft at the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) pavillion during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar on Tuesday
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon