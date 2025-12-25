Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Industrial-logistics space demand hits record 76.5 mn sq ft this year

Industrial-logistics space demand hits record 76.5 mn sq ft this year

Delhi-NCR remained the best performer, with leasing of 13 million square feet this year compared to 9.8 million square feet in 2024

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Demand for industrial and logistics spaces hit an all-time high this year, with leasing volumes rising nearly 19 per cent to 76.5 million square feet across 24 major cities in India, according to Savills.

Real estate consultant Savills India data showed that the manufacturing sector took on lease 29 per cent of spaces, followed by third-party logistics firms (28 per cent) and e-commerce players (12 per cent).

"India's Industrial and Logistics sector continued its strong post-pandemic growth trajectory in 2025, recording its highest-ever annual absorption of 76.5 million sq ft," Savills India said.

In the 2024 calendar year, leasing of industrial and logistics spaces stood at 64.5 million square feet.

 

Out of the total leasing this year, the consultant said that eight tier-I cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune -- saw 20 per cent growth in leasing to 59.5 million square feet this year from 49.7 million square feet in 2024.

Delhi-NCR remained the best performer, with leasing of 13 million square feet this year compared to 9.8 million square feet in 2024.

Leasing activities in tier-II and tier-III cities grew 14.5 per cent in the 2025 calendar year to 17 million square feet from 14.8 million square feet in the preceding year.

These 16 Tier II and Tier III cities are Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Hosur, Coimbatore, Rajpura, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Surat, Indore, Kochi, Hubli, Vizag, Belgaum and Anantapur.

Savills India expects both supply and absorption of industrial and logistics spaces to surpass 80 million sq ft next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Industry News logistics National News

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

