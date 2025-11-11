Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal defends QCOs amid calls to suspend 200 product orders

Piyush Goyal defends QCOs amid calls to suspend 200 product orders

The commerce minister said QCOs are aimed at improving product quality and boosting domestic manufacturing, even as a NITI Aayog panel seeks their suspension

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are being implemented to ensure superior-quality products for consumers and strengthen domestic manufacturing.
 
Why is the government emphasising QCOs?
 
Speaking at the Udyog Samagam 2025, the minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to supporting states and union territories in promoting quality products across the country.
 
Goyal said QCOs were an essential part of India’s push toward global manufacturing competitiveness and consumer safety.
 
What did the high-level committee recommend?

The minister’s comments came at a time when a high-level committee headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba proposed the cancellation, suspension, and deferment of QCOs for more than 200 products.
 
 
The committee cited concerns that these orders had increased compliance burdens and disrupted supply chains, thereby impacting India’s manufacturing competitiveness.
 
According to an internal report submitted last month, the “high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms” recommended that the government scrap 27 QCOs covering key inputs such as plastics, polymers, base metals, footwear, and electronic components to ease pressure on industry. It also proposed suspending QCOs on 112 products and deferring several upcoming ones.
 
Most of these items are raw materials, intermediates, and capital goods — all critical for downstream manufacturing.
 
How did the minister justify the continuation of QCOs?
 
Goyal pointed to the success of QCOs in sectors such as toys and plywood, saying such measures had strengthened Indian industries and reduced the inflow of substandard imports.
 
He said the government would continue to promote quality standards that align with consumer interests and industrial growth.
 

Topics : Piyush Goyal Quality Council of India Niti Aayog

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

