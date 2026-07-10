From Nicobar to Dharavi: India's mega infra projects hit by protests

In the recent past, the Centre and state governments have announced large infrastructure projects aimed at improving transport, logistics and urban development. While many are moving ahead, some have encountered resistance from local communities over land acquisition, rehabilitation, livelihood concerns and environmental issues.

Here are five major projects where protests have emerged as a major challenge.

1. Chennai's second airport: Land acquisition remains biggest hurdle

The proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in Tamil Nadu is expected to become Chennai's second international airport and ease congestion at the existing airport.

The Tamil Nadu government selected Parandur in Kancheepuram district for the project, which requires thousands of acres of land spread across several villages. The Centre has received the proposal for site clearance, while construction timelines depend on land acquisition and statutory approvals.

The airport has faced sustained opposition from residents of villages such as Ekanapuram, who have protested against the acquisition of agricultural land and water bodies. Villagers have organised demonstrations, road blockades and hunger strikes, as they argue that the project would affect farming and displace families that have lived in the area for generations.

2. Dharavi Redevelopment: Rehabilitation remains the central issue

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which seeks to transform one of Asia's largest informal settlements into an integrated township with housing, commercial spaces and civic infrastructure, has also faced major setbacks.

Maharashtra approved the redevelopment model to rehabilitate eligible residents while allowing commercial development to finance the project. According to the Centre, the Maharashtra government has approved an action plan to accommodate every eligible resident and commercial occupier who occupied premises before November 15, 2022. It also said surveys of more than 91,000 structures have been completed.

The project, however, has repeatedly faced protests from sections of residents, community organisations and political parties.

One major point of contention has been the eligibility criteria for rehabilitation, with many residents arguing that the conditions could leave thousands without permanent housing. Potters in Kumbharwada have also opposed survey work, saying the redevelopment plan could threaten businesses that have operated in the locality for decades. Opposition parties have separately protested decisions relating to land allocation linked to the project.

3. Gadchiroli airport: Farmers' protests stalled land acquisition

The Maharashtra government has proposed a greenfield airport near Gadchiroli city to support the district's growing industrial base. The project requires around 312 hectares of land across four villages and has an estimated land acquisition cost of ₹104.48 crore. The airport is planned with a runway capable of handling Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

Land acquisition temporarily came to a halt after farmers opposed the acquisition process, saying fertile agricultural land was being acquired without adequate consultation. Following the protests, the state government suspended acquisition proceedings and initiated discussions with affected landowners.

The project has since resumed administrative progress, with the Maharashtra government approving land acquisition funding earlier this year. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and support industrial development in eastern Maharashtra.

4. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Land acquisition delayed the project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is India's first bullet train project.

The 508-km corridor will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through 12 stations. The trains are designed to run at speeds of up to 350 kmph, with an operational speed of 320 kmph. According to the government, the first section between Surat and Vapi is expected to open in August 2027, with the full corridor eventually cutting travel time between the two cities to under two hours.

The project encountered one of its biggest hurdles during land acquisition, particularly in parts of Maharashtra. Farmers and tribal communities opposed the acquisition of agricultural and forest land, raising concerns over compensation, loss of livelihoods and the acquisition process.

Several affected landowners challenged the acquisition before courts, while protests were organised in villages along the proposed alignment. Demonstrations and several legal challenges were reported during the initial years of implementation.

The acquisition process, particularly in Maharashtra, slowed construction in the project's early phase. Progress accelerated after most of the required land was secured, allowing civil works to expand across the corridor. The Centre now says the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project will serve as the template for future high-speed rail corridors in the country.

5. Great Nicobar Project: Environmental concerns reached the courts

The Great Nicobar Project is among India's largest island infrastructure plans. It aims to develop Great Nicobar into a strategic maritime and economic hub through an international container transhipment terminal, a greenfield international airport, a gas-and-solar power plant and a new township.

The government says the project will strengthen India's presence along the East-West shipping route while reducing dependence on foreign transhipment ports.

The proposal has, however, faced sustained opposition from environmental groups, researchers and civil society organisations.

Opposition parties have questioned its impact on forests, biodiversity and indigenous communities living on the island. Petitions challenging environmental clearances have reached the National Green Tribunal, while campaign groups have sought changes to the project, arguing that the ecological costs require greater scrutiny.

The government has maintained that the project complies with environmental regulations.

According to an official background note issued by the Press Information Bureau, the development has received statutory clearances under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, and the Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019.

It also says the project includes 42 compliance conditions, compensatory afforestation measures and does not propose the displacement of the Shompen and Nicobarese tribal communities.