Home / Economy / News / Employment in manufacturing industry up 5.92% at 18.4 mn in FY24: Govt

Employment in manufacturing industry up 5.92% at 18.4 mn in FY24: Govt

The invested capital in the industries rose to Rs 68,01,329 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 61,39,212 crore in 2022-23, as per the report for 2023-24

The top 5 industries with respect to GVA are basic metals, motor vehicles, chemical and chemical products, food and pharmaceutical products.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Employment in industries increased by 5.92 per cent to 19.5 million in 2023-24 from 18.4 million in 2022-23, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) released on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the results of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for the reference period -- April 2023 to March 2024 -- (i.e. financial year 2023-24) referred to as ASI 2023-24 in a press note.

The field work for this survey was carried out from October 2024 to June 2025 for ASI 2023-24.

The invested capital in the industries rose to Rs 68,01,329 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 61,39,212 crore in 2022-23, as per the report for 2023-24.

 

The data also showed that the Gross Value Added in the industries increased by 11.9 per cent to Rs 24,58,336 crore in the fiscal under review from Rs 21,97,056 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The GVA is defined as the additional value created by the process of production. This is calculated by deducting the value of total input from total output.

The Annual Survey of Industries is conducted with the primary objective to provide a meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value added, employment, capital formation and a host of other parameters.

It stated that industries added more than half a crore (57 lakh) jobs during the last decade, 2014-15 to 2023-24.

The top 5 industries with respect to GVA are basic metals, motor vehicles, chemical and chemical products, food and pharmaceutical products.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the top five states in respect of employment.

It provides valuable input to the National Accounts Statistics at the national and state levels.

The ASI broadly covers factories, Bidi and cigar manufacturing establishments, electricity utilities, and units with 100 or more employees registered in the Business Register of Establishments prepared and maintained by the state governments. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Employment in India jobs

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

