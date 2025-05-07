Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India opens central govt procurement to UK firms under new trade pact

India opens central govt procurement to UK firms under new trade pact

The official said British firms would be allowed to participate in the procurement of goods and services of the non-sensitive central-level entities only

India-UK, India UK flag

However, access to state and local government-level entities will be excluded. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the UAE, India has opened its central government procurement for British companies under the free trade agreement (FTA) announced on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said British firms would be allowed to participate in the procurement of goods and services of the non-sensitive central-level entities only.

However, access to state and local government-level entities will be excluded.

"Eligible UK suppliers would be allowed to bid for domestic tenders as deemed Class II local suppliers only," the official said, adding carve out is also provided for 'Make in India' policy as well as medium and small enterprises.

 

Earlier, India opened the government procurement segment in the comprehensive trade pact with the UAE. Under that pact, UAE firms are allowed to participate in procurement tenders worth over Rs 200 crore.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal highlights India-UK trade ties at London's Business Roundtable

India-EU FTA

India, EU exploring possibility to negotiate FTA in phases: Report

india uk fta free trade

Developed nations easing stance on non-trade issues in FTA talks: Report

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Govt focusing on core issues in FTAs for early outcomes: Commerce secy

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand PM

New Zealand PM Luxon looks to sign FTA pact with India in 60 days

In 2020, the government modified public procurement norms to give maximum preference to companies whose goods and services have 50 per cent or more local content to promote 'Make in India'.

The revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017, has introduced a concept of Class-I, II and non-local suppliers, based on which they will get preference in government purchases of goods and services.

Class-I local suppliers will get the most preference in all government purchases because their domestic value addition is 50 per cent or more. They will be followed by Class-II suppliers, whose value addition range is more than 20 per cent but less than 50 per cent.

Commenting on the pact, economic think tank GTRI said that allowing UK firms to compete on near-equal terms could crowd out Indian MSMEs, which depend heavily on protected access to government contracts.

"It also dilutes one of India's last remaining industrial policy tools - government procurement preferences - used to promote domestic manufacturing, innovation, and jobs," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

India's government procurement (GP) market is one of the largest in the world and it is estimated at nearly USD 600 billion annually, or approximately 15 per cent of the country's GDP.

This expenditure fuels development across infrastructure, healthcare, power, education, transport, and defence.

However, GP is more than a budgeting tool as it is a critical industrial policy instrument, used to promote local manufacturing, build MSME capacity, and advance national programs like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

On the inclusion of environment and labour chapters in the FTA, the official said to safeguard India's interests, these chapters will not attract application of dispute settlement of the pact.

"Environment chapter takes into account the differences in the Parties' respective levels of development, priorities and circumstances based on CBDR-RC (Common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities) and takes into account different development status and national priorities," the official said.

On the other hand, the labour chapter only provides for cooperation provisions and institutional mechanism for discussing issues related to skill development, capacity building, information sharing on skill gaps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of home-cooked thalis declines in April as food prices cool

India-UK, India UK flag

No duty cuts by India on diamond, smartphones, fibres in UK trade pact

US India Trade

India's exports to US hit record high in March amid 90-day tariff pause

India-UK, India UK flag

India reserves right to retaliate if UK carbon tax hits exports: Official

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK seal free trade deal; PM Modi calls it 'historic milestone'

Topics : FTA talks India-UK Free Trade India-UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon