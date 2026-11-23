India’s private sector business activity is projected to rise to a five-month high in November as demand improved and international sales picked up again, according to a private survey released on Monday.

Compiled by S&P Global, the index went up to 56.3, rising marginally from 56.2 in October.

The reading remained above the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction for the 64th consecutive month. It was also the highest since June, when it was 57.1.

Demand for private sector goods and services rose at the quickest pace since June, the survey said.

“Survey participants mainly attributed higher sales to favourable market demand and new customer wins. Some stated that demand was stronger in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemicals, electronic components, metals, power transmission equipment, logistics, financial services, IT and infrastructure,” S&P noted. Some survey participants cited marketing efforts, discounts and better customer service as reasons.

Foreign demand also picked up with new export orders increasing at the fastest pace in four months. Goods producers continued to record a stronger increase in international sales, said S&P.

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56 in November from 54.7 in October. The Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 55.3 from 55.8.

“A softer increase in services activity was largely counterbalanced by quicker growth in factory production, which outpaced that recorded at service providers by a wide margin,” the survey said.

Overall private sector employment rose in November but at a marginal pace. For the manufacturing sector, job creation saw the fastest rate in seven months, while services firms reduced their workforce size for the first time in nearly a year, S&P said.

“Workforce numbers edged higher, though service providers trimmed headcounts for the first time in close to a year,” said the survey.

Cost pressures cooled in November with operating expenses increasing marginally across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

Selling prices rose faster than in October, rising equally across both sectors, according to the survey.

“Manufacturing activity gathered momentum, with output and new orders accelerating. The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit. Services, by contrast, saw a softer performance despite a sharp rise in new export business. Input-cost inflation stayed subdued, while output-price inflation increased modestly supporting margins,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

The flash PMI is an early indication of the final manufacturing, services and composite PMI readings and is based on around 90 per cent of monthly survey responses. The final PMI data for manufacturing will be released on December 1 and for services on December 3.