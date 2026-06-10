India pushes labour mobility, skill-recognition pacts at Geneva conference

India discussed expanding legal migration pathways for skilled workers and forging mutual recognition of qualifications with several advanced economies, including France, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States and Canada, during the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, the Labour and Employment Ministry said on Wednesday.

Separately, countries including Angola, Mauritius and Nepal explored cooperation with India on skills development, employment services and labour administration. The ministry said India shared its experience with digital labour platforms and workforce registration systems, signalling growing interest in leveraging Indian labour-market infrastructure.

According to the ministry, talks with developed economies focused on labour mobility, recognition of skills and qualifications, social protection and employment generation. The engagements come amid growing demand for skilled workers in several advanced economies facing labour shortages and demographic challenges.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Nepal's Minister for Youth and Employment Ramjee Yadav, India’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje discussed cooperation in skill development, labour mobility and the use of digital technology in labour administration. Nepal expressed interest in India's digital labour platforms, while both sides explored ways to strengthen collaboration on workforce development and employment-related services.

“Both the ministers discussed enhancing cooperation in the areas of skill development, labour mobility, and sharing digital technology. The discussion reaffirmed shared commitment to enhancing opportunities and welfare for workers in both countries and further deepening the longstanding and fraternal ties,” the ministry said in a statement.

During talks with Mauritius Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, India discussed cooperation in the labour and employment sector, including the use of digital public infrastructure. Mauritius expressed interest in India's digital platforms for labour and employment services, while India offered technical support and expertise for developing similar systems, the ministry said.

Angola expressed interest in India's experience in worker registration, employment services and job-skill matching systems, the ministry said.

Alongside worker mobility and skills, some discussions focused on labour-market administration and employment services. Angola, for instance, explored India's experience with worker registration and job-matching systems.

“Angola appreciated India’s digital public goods and requested knowledge-sharing. India offered technical assistance and capacity-building support to Angola in designing, developing and operationalising digital platforms for employment services, worker registration, and jobs and skill matching,” the ministry said.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the ILC, where Karandlaje held bilateral meetings with labour ministers and senior officials from multiple countries.

While the meetings did not yield any announced outcomes, they point to broader cooperation under consideration in areas ranging from workforce mobility and skills development to labour administration.

The conference convenes tripartite delegations — representing governments, employers and workers — from the International Labour Organization's (ILO's) 187 member countries to negotiate labour standards and debate issues ranging from employment and social protection to migration, platform work and the impact of new technologies on labour markets.