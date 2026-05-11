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Home / India News / VB-G RAM G replacing MGNREGA to come into force across India from July 1

VB-G RAM G replacing MGNREGA to come into force across India from July 1

The Centre has notified the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA from July 1, 2026, with a 125 day rural employment guarantee and expanded infrastructure creation mandate

MGNREGA, VB-G RAM G

The Centre has allocated over ₹95,000 crore for the programme in the Union Budget, while states have also made separate budgetary provisions

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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The Centre today formally notified the implementation of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural), or VB–G RAM G Act, that will replace MGNREGA from July 1, 2026, across the country.
 
This marks a major overhaul of rural employment generation and infrastructure development in the country.
 
The new law will come into force across India from July 1, 2026, and will replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) framework in a phased manner, the Union rural development ministry said in a statement.
 
Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the legislation would usher in “a new dawn” for rural workers, farmers and villages by expanding livelihood opportunities and strengthening rural infrastructure.
 
 
Addressing the media in Bhopal, Chouhan said the new framework guarantees 125 days of employment annually to rural households, up from the current 100 days under MGNREGA. He said all existing provisions under MGNREGA would remain operational during the transition period, and incomplete works under the old scheme would continue until July 1.

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“The government’s priority is to ensure that no labourer is deprived of work during the transition period,” Chouhan said, adding that rules for implementation were being finalised after consultations with states.
 
The minister said states would be given up to six months to complete operational preparedness under the new law.
 
However, from July 1 onward, funding for rural employment works would be routed through the VB–G RAM G framework even if some states are yet to complete preparations.
 
The Centre has allocated over ₹95,000 crore for the programme in the Union Budget, while states have also made separate budgetary provisions. Combined annual expenditure under the scheme is expected to exceed ₹1.51 trillion, Chouhan said.
 
The government plans to use the programme not only for wage employment but also for large-scale creation of rural infrastructure. Works permitted under the scheme will include water conservation projects, village roads, bridges, culverts, school and anganwadi buildings, and farm-linked infrastructure.
 
The scheme will also support livelihood-oriented assets for self-help groups and farmer producer organisations, including the construction of working sheds. Disaster mitigation infrastructure such as retaining walls in flood-prone and riverbank areas will also be covered.
 
Chouhan said wages would be transferred directly into workers’ bank or post office accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism. The government aims to process payments within three days, though payments must be completed within 15 days.
 
Workers will be entitled to compensation in case of delayed payments, while unemployment allowance will be payable if employment is not provided on demand, he added.
 
To strengthen implementation capacity, the administrative expenditure ceiling under the programme has been increased from 6 per cent to 9 per cent, aimed at ensuring timely salaries and adequate support for field staff.
 
Chouhan said the initiative would play a crucial role in achieving the government’s vision of “developed villages for a developed India” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Topics : MGNREGA Rural economy Shivraj Singh Chouhan Employment in India

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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