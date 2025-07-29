Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India buys record soyoil from China as prices fall below South America

India buys record soyoil from China as prices fall below South America

India has imported a record 150,000 tonnes of soyoil from China, driven by steep discounts and faster shipping, as Chinese crushers seek to clear excess stock amid slowing domestic demand

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

Indian buyers secured the soyoil shipments for delivery between September and December. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a rare move, Indian importers have purchased a record 150,000 metric tonnes of soyoil from China. This shift, according to a Reuters report, comes as Chinese soybean crushers are offering discounted rates due to an oversupply, making Chinese soyoil more attractive than the usual suppliers from South America.
 
China, the world’s largest soybean importer, saw its soybean imports hit a record high in May. This led to increased processing activity and growing inventories of soymeal and soyoil.
 
“Chinese soybean crushers are struggling with excessive soymeal and soyoil. To reduce inventories, they are shipping oil to India,” a New Delhi-based dealer working with a global trading company was quoted as saying.
 
 
By exporting to India, Chinese crushers aim to cut back their swelling stockpiles as local demand slows.

Also Read

Di-Ammonia Phosphate, DAP

Govt imports nearly 1 million tonnes of DAP in Apr-Jun, shows Govt data

India US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

India's exports to US jump 23.5% in June; imports fall over 10%

trade deficit

India's exports flat at $35.14 bn in June; trade gap at $18.78 bn

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

Rare Earth minerals

Trade conundrum with China: Cautious steps need of the hour, say expertspremium

Competitive pricing drives shift

Indian buyers secured the soyoil shipments for delivery between September and December. According to the Reuters report, the Chinese sellers offered the oil at a discount of $15 to $20 per tonne compared to South American suppliers. 
 
Chinese suppliers quoted crude soyoil at around $1,140 per tonne, including cost, insurance, and freight (CIF), for shipments in the final quarter of the year. This compares with $1,160 from South America, another dealer said.

Faster shipping, lower freight

Apart from lower prices, quicker delivery times are another reason for India's interest in Chinese soyoil. Shipments from South America typically take over six weeks, while Chinese shipments reach India in two to three weeks.
 
India relies on imports to meet nearly two-thirds of its vegetable oil demand. These imports are mainly handled by private firms and include palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, sunflower oil and soyoil from Russia and Ukraine, as well as Argentina and Brazil.
 
Traditionally, India has sourced most of its soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. However, the current price advantage has prompted Indian buyers to look to China.
 
"In India and elsewhere, soyoil is trading at a premium over palm oil, but in China, soyoil is trading at a discount due to the supply glut," said a dealer based in Kuala Lumpur.

Potential for more imports

Given the size of India’s edible oil consumption, the country may purchase even more soyoil from China if prices remain attractive.
 
"India's annual cooking oil requirement is huge, and it could buy even more from China if offered at competitive prices," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage based in Mumbai.

More From This Section

Smart cities mission, smart city projects, Urbanisation, Urban infrastructure

Urban projects expand, but private investment continues to remain elusivepremium

Economic growth

India's top 18 states' revenues to edge up 7-9% in FY26, says CRISIL

GDP

IMF raises India's GDP growth projection by 20 bps to 6.4% for FY26

Modi, Trump

India's trade talks with the US face new test as EU deal shows major gaps

CPI inflation for farm workers, rural labourers fell in May

India's household consumption set to pick up in 2-3 quarters: Report

Topics : India imports China exports vegetable oil import Vegetable oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon