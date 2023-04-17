RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Petroleum, electronics exports lead India's post-pandemic trade rejig

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

Govt to take up consumer grievances in realty sector at Mumbai roundtable

India-Russia relationship among 'steadiest' of major global relations: EAM