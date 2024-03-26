Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's current account deficit narrows to 1.2% of GDP in Oct-Dec 2023

Services exports grew due to rising software exports, business and travel services

trade deficit

Representative Image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sequentially to $10.5 billion in the quarter ended December 2023 (Q3 FY24) — 1.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) — from $11.4 billion in Q2 FY24 (1.3 per cent of GDP).

The deficit was also down from $16.8 billion or 2 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period (Q3 FY23).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that the rise in net services receipts more than compensated for a slight rise in merchandise trade deficit in Q3 FY24. This helped cushion the CAD.

Services exports grew by 5.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services.

“The CAD narrowed in Q4 despite a wider merchandise trade deficit, cushioned by a record high services trade surplus and secondary income,” Barclays said in the note.

“Positive foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows kept the balance of payments (BoP) in surplus. We expect current account financing needs to remain manageable this financial year and next,” it added.

The merchandise trade deficit was at $71.6 billion in Q3 FY24 compared to $71.3 billion a year ago.

Net services receipts rose to $45 billion in Q3 from $38.7 billion in Q3 of last year, RBI said in a statement.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said services exports are doing well and global commodity prices have softened Y-o-Y. This has helped reduce the CAD during the third quarter. The trend is expected to continue for the current quarter (Q4 FY24) also. 

Net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $13.2 billion in the December 2023 quarter, from $12.7 billion a year ago.

Private transfer receipts, representing mainly remittances from Indians employed overseas, amounted to $31.4 billion, an increase of 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y, RBI said.

As for the BoP position in Q3 FY24, there was an accretion of $6 billion to the reserves. This is lower than the $11.1 billion in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June qtr at $9.2 bn

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

India's current account deficit likely to narrow below 1% in FY24

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

RBI clampdown may tighten loan growth in FY25, says S&P Global Ratings

Short-term rates fall amid strong demand at variable rate repo auctions

Key India peers see sharper growth in services trade, shows data

India's current account deficit narrows to $10.5 bn in Oct-Dec: RBI

Govt initiatives, growing investment to create more jobs during decade: CEA


For April-December 2023, the country's CAD moderated to 1.2 per cent of GDP, against 2.6 per cent of GDP in the same period of the previous year, on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit, RBI said.

Net invisible receipts were higher in the first nine months of FY24, on account of services and transfers.

As for the BoP position in April-December 2023, there was accretion of $32.9 billion, against depletion of $14.7 billion in the year-ago period, the RBI said.

According to Radhika Rao, senior economist, DBS Bank, the FY24 full-year CAD may narrow to -0.8 per cent of GDP. This compares to the previous forecast of -1.5 per cent of GDP.

For FY25 current account, the Singapore-based bank has estimated a slower rise in services exports and a wider goods deficit on post-election pick-up in capital imports, leaving the CAD at -1.1 per cent of GDP.

Topics : India's CAD GDP growth Current Account Deficit Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon