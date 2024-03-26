Sensex (    %)
                             
Short-term rates fall amid strong demand at variable rate repo auctions

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 1.22 trillion on Monday, according to the latest data by the RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday received bids worth Rs 1.52 trillion against a notified amount of Rs 1 trillion at the overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction. The central bank allotted Rs 1 trillion at a weighted average rate of 6.73 per cent.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 1.22 trillion on Monday, according to the latest data by the RBI. There has been huge demand at the VRR auctions conducted by the RBI amid liquidity fluctuations within the banking system.
Weighted average money market rates fell to 6.66 per cent on Tuesday, against 6.77 per cent on Friday.


The central bank had conducted three VRR auctions on Friday to ease the liquidity tightness in the banking system. Given the liquidity tightness, the weighted average money market rates had risen above the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate.

Meanwhile, market participants speculate that the liquidity condition might continue to remain in deficit mode in the near term given the government borrowing for the financial year 2024-2025 will begin from the first week of April. Thereby, the central bank might continue conducting VRR auctions in order to keep overnight money market rates near the repo rate. The repo rate currently stands at 6.50 per cent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had elaborated on liquidity conditions in his monetary policy statement, ascribing them to external factors and expecting them to rectify in the foreseeable future, bolstered by market interventions by the central bank.

The RBI, he said, is agile and adaptable in its liquidity management, employing both repo and reverse repo operations. He said the RBI would utilise a judicious mix of instruments to regulate both short-term and long-term liquidity, ensuring that money market interest rates evolved systematically while upholding financial stability.



Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Liquidity RBI Governor

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

