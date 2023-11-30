India's core sector output rises to 12.1% in October, shows data

India’s core sector output, which measures production by eight industries, grew 12.1 per cent in October compared to the same time last year, said the government on Thursday.

A low base effect and double-digit growth in four industries – electricity, coal, steel, and cement – drove production. The core sector output had recorded a 0.7 per cent growth in October 2022.

The figures for September were revised upward to 9.2 per cent from 8.1 per cent earlier.

“This is a good sign as it does reflect higher levels of activity in the infra space, which has been supported by the central government and some state governments,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, about the October numbers.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head Research and Outreach at ICRA, said that the rebound in core sector output must be viewed in the context of the early onset of the festive season in 2022.

“This shift in the festive calendar obfuscates year-on-year comparisons in October and November, thereby making it more meaningful to look at the average year-on-year growth performance for these months,” she said.

The electricity sector grew at 20.3 per cent compared to the same month last year, marking its best growth in 16 months. Cement rose by 17.1 per cent and coal by 18.4 per cent. The growth in steel, however, decelerated to a 12-month low of 11 per cent.

Sabnavis said higher growth in the mining and electricity sectors was aided by the low base effect. “Higher power growth indicates good economic activity supported by the coal sector.”

Crude oil production increased by 1.3 per cent in October after contracting -0.4 per cent in September. Natural gas grew by 9.9 per cent, fertilisers by 5.3 per cent, and refinery products by 4.2 per cent.

“The oil complex also did well though crude oil was down mainly due to stable prices. For natural gas and refinery products, the indication of a higher level of activity – both domestic and exports – is reflected here,” said Sabnavis.

Core sector growth stood at 8.6 per cent in April-October compared to 8.4 per cent in the same period in FY23.

As the eight industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), they have a considerable impact. The IIP in September was recorded at a three-month low of 5.8 per cent.

Of the 23 manufacturing sectors under consideration in the IIP, nine witnessed a contraction in production output.

“IIP growth for the month would tend to be in the 6-8% range provided support comes from consumer goods where there are mixed pictures being seen in the run-up to the festival season,” said Sabnavis.