India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

The Aug. 3-8 Reuters poll of 53 economists predicted the consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 6.40 per cent in July

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

A majority 86 per cent, 24 of 28, economists who answered an additional question said inflation will stay above 6 per cent by the end of the current quarter | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40 per cent in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, have soared in the last two months largely due to an erratic monsoon throughout the country, pushing tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400 per cent in the past three months.
That will hit the vast majority of India's population who make up the poor and middle classes. But the RBI is unlikely to react to the figures and leave rates unchanged at its Thursday meeting.
The Aug. 3-8 Reuters poll of 53 economists predicted the consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 6.40 per cent in July.
The forecast range was 4.85 per cent-7.60 per cent, with a strong three-quarters majority expecting it to surpass the central bank's top end of the inflation target band, suggesting the food price surge was likely to persist at least for the next few weeks.
"There are no signs of any sequential moderation in food prices in August," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays. "Although it is still early in the month, we expect CPI inflation prints to remain elevated in the next couple of months, and then start easing in Q4 2023."

A majority 86 per cent, 24 of 28, economists who answered an additional question said inflation will stay above 6 per cent by the end of the current quarter.
If the poll median is correct, the current surge in inflation was likely to outstrip the 5.2 per cent the RBI projects for this quarter.
"Sudden spikes in food inflation generally last for three to four months before they start to mean revert and when they do, the fall is equally sharp," noted Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, but added that was not always the case.
The survey also showed wholesale price inflation, the change in producer prices, likely fell 2.70 per cent year-on-year in July, after a 4.12 per cent decline in June.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India inflation RBI Consumer Price Index

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

