India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40 per cent in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2 per cent-6 per cent tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Food prices, which account for nearly half of the inflation basket, have soared in the last two months largely due to an erratic monsoon throughout the country, pushing tomato prices at wholesale markets up more than 1,400 per cent in the past three months.

That will hit the vast majority of India's population who make up the poor and middle classes. But the RBI is unlikely to react to the figures and leave rates unchanged at its Thursday meeting.

The Aug. 3-8 Reuters poll of 53 economists predicted the consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 6.40 per cent in July.

The forecast range was 4.85 per cent-7.60 per cent, with a strong three-quarters majority expecting it to surpass the central bank's top end of the inflation target band, suggesting the food price surge was likely to persist at least for the next few weeks.

"There are no signs of any sequential moderation in food prices in August," noted Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays. "Although it is still early in the month, we expect CPI inflation prints to remain elevated in the next couple of months, and then start easing in Q4 2023."

Also Read Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022 Expect RBI to start rate cuts by end of FY24: HDFC Bank chief economist MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 Govt lost Rs 1 trn in taxes in FY21 due to corporate tax cut: MoS Fin With operating ratio of 107.39%, Rlys couldn't make surplus in FY22: CAG First trial shipment of fresh pomegranate exported to US: Commerce ministry DPIIT undertaking exercise to measure cost of regulations in states Five states raise Rs 5,250 crore through an auction of govt paper

A majority 86 per cent, 24 of 28, economists who answered an additional question said inflation will stay above 6 per cent by the end of the current quarter.

If the poll median is correct, the current surge in inflation was likely to outstrip the 5.2 per cent the RBI projects for this quarter.

"Sudden spikes in food inflation generally last for three to four months before they start to mean revert and when they do, the fall is equally sharp," noted Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, but added that was not always the case.

The survey also showed wholesale price inflation, the change in producer prices, likely fell 2.70 per cent year-on-year in July, after a 4.12 per cent decline in June.