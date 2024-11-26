Business Standard
Well placed to handle global shocks, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Well placed to handle global shocks, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. India has been absent from Trump's tariff plan so far

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

Amid a looming trade war in Donald Trump’s second term as President of the United States of America, with higher tariffs, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sounded confident in handling the spillover effects of global shocks emanating from such policies.
 
In an interview with Financial Times, Shaktikanta Das termed protectionism and tariffs as the biggest challenges and said India is well placed to deal with any spillovers emanating from external sources.
 
“These are issues on which we have no control,” he said.
 
Foreign investors have been pulling out from both debt and equity markets since Trump won the presidential elections earlier this month, which has put pressure on the Indian currency, hitting a new low of Rs 84.50 a dollar last week. The RBI, which has a war chest of $658 billion in foreign exchange reserves (as of November 15), has been intervening in the market to curb undue volatility, slowing the pace of depreciation.
 
 
Trump has announced plans to impose tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. India has been absent from Trump’s tariff plan so far.
 
He said he would sign an executive order to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada. Additionally, Chinese goods will face a 10 per cent tariff until Beijing takes concrete steps to curb the smuggling of synthetic opioid fentanyl into the US.

Das, who will chair the last monetary policy meeting of his current term from December 4 to 6, refrained from giving forward guidance on rates, calling it “very risky” due to “so many uncertainties.”
 
He also said, “Headline inflation is our target and rightly so.”
 
After increasing the policy repo rate by 250 basis points between May 2022 and February 2023, the RBI has maintained the status quo on rates. In the last policy review meeting in December, the six-member monetary policy committee changed its stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation. However, expectations of a rate cut have been postponed, with retail headline inflation topping 6 per cent in October—above the central bank’s tolerance level.
 

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 8:48 PM IST

