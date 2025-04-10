Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India seeks quick trade deal with US after Donald Trump pauses tariffs

India seeks quick trade deal with US after Donald Trump pauses tariffs

India and the United States agreed in February to work on the first phase of a trade deal to be concluded late this year, with a view to reaching two-way trade worth $500 billion by 2030

India US trade

India will raise scrutiny on imports to spot any potential dumping of goods, including from China

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India wants to move quickly on a trade deal with the United States, a government official said on Thursday, after President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, while hiking levies on China.

India and the United States agreed in February to work on the first phase of a trade deal to be concluded late this year, with a view to reaching two-way trade worth $500 billion by 2030.

"India is one of the first nations to start talks over a deal with the United States and to have jointly agreed to a deadline to conclude it," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

 

India's trade ministry, which is leading the talks with the United States, did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

The Indian trade minister said at an event in New Delhi earlier this week that manufacturers in India and the US have suffered from China's unfair trade practices over the years.

Also Read

US India Trade

US' 90-day tariff pause 'key' window, India must act decisively: ICEA

US India Trade

India should reconsider negotiating a comprehensive FTA with the US: GTRI

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

Pause on US tariffs a big relief; opens window for trade talks: Exporters

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

US Treasury Secy defends China tariffs, says India important trade partner

Jeffrey Sachs

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

India will raise scrutiny on imports to spot any potential dumping of goods, including from China, the official said

On Wednesday, Trump temporarily lowered duties on trading partners including India, just 24 hours after imposing tariffs that unleashed the most intense market volatility since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shifting the focus back to a bilateral trade war with China, Trump said he would raise to 125 per cent the tariff on imports from China. The US reciprocal tariff on India stands at 10 per cent.

The decision to halt further tariffs is especially a relief for Indian shrimp exporters, the official said, citing an industry that faced a tariff disadvantage compared to competitors like Ecuador.

Nearly $14 billion worth of electronics products and over $9 billion worth of gems and jewellery were also among the sectors impacted by the US tariffs.

Ajay Sahai, director general at the Federation of India Export Organisations, representing more than 37,000 exporters, said the 90-day pause gives Indian negotiators time to work on concluding a bilateral trade deal with the United States.

"The US appears determined to hit China hard, and if it wants to ensure a non-disruptive supply of goods to its consumers while keeping inflation in check, India remains one of the most reliable suppliers," Sahai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia agree on 6 new projects to boost bilateral investment ties

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'Eagerness' on both sides to conclude India-UK FTA: FM Sitharaman

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI slashes repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, shifts stance to 'accommodative'

Ground water

Cabinet okays ₹1,600 cr sub-scheme under PMKSY for piped water to farms

Sanjay Malhotra

Tariffs to hit growth, but India may dodge the worst: Guv Malhotra

Topics : US India relations Indo-US talks Indo-US pacts Trump tariffs India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon