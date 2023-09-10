Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

India to decide on crypto, IMF-FSB paper to act as bottom line: Official

India will decide on implementing cryptocurrency regulations after extensive discussions with other countries, a senior official said on Sunday, virtually ruling out a ban on such assets

Cryptocurrency

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will decide on implementing cryptocurrency regulations after extensive discussions with other countries, a senior official said on Sunday, virtually ruling out a ban on such assets.
Ahead of G20 leaders' summit, the IMF and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) had last week made a strong case for a coordinated global policy action to deal with risks posed by cryptocurrencies and said that there should not be any blanket ban.
The IMF-FSB recommendations laid out a "roadmap" and suggested "bare minimum" regulations that every country should have on cryptocurrencies.
If any country wants to have a more stricter regulation, it can frame a more restrictive regulation depending on the risk it sees from cryptos, the official said.
"Now G20 leaders have endorsed it and now ministers and governments will discuss it and take it forward. We expect a lot of discussion to happen on how to implement it faster, swifter and in a comprehensive manner. We have a good framework to decide our own way forward. The foundation is ready, beyond that how much we want to go it is for us to decide in coming months and then take a call," the official said.
India has been pressing for a global regulation on cryptocurrencies to tackle tax evasion and round tripping of funds. India's central bank RBI has been asked for a complete ban on cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ether, saying they are akin to gambling.

Also Read

Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings

US charges two Russian men over 2014 Mt Gox Bitcoin hack of $400 mn

Bitcoin trading volume tanks massively by 58% to $492.9 billion in April

Bitcoin's monthly streak brings $100,000 into view if history is right

US court ruling on Grayscale ETF pushes crypto market up, Bitcoin jumps 5%

India agrees to bring down import duty on some fresh, processed food items

Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs

India agrees to cut tariffs on US frozen turkey, fresh blueberries: USTR

PM Modi discusses progress of India-UK FTA negotiations with PM Rishi Sunak

G20 countries to focus on skill gaps, work and social protection policies

The official said it would be difficult for one country to ban cryptocurrencies and globally a consensus has to be reached that all countries follow the "bare minimum" regulation that the IMF-FSB paper has outlined.
"If you want to ban it (cryptocurrency), go ahead and ban it. But if the rest of the countries are not banning it, it will be extremely difficult for one country to ban it. Now that discussion, we have to take up and try to build a consensus on regulation. Then we gradually decide on our own system. The discussion will happen now in our system. It is not an easy one," the official said.
The fourth meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on the sidelines of the 2023 annual meetings of World Bank and IMF from October 9-15.
The official said there are risks associated with cryptocurrencies as there are the same set of entities who act as depository and clearing systems, unlike that in the stock market.
"The purpose of regulation is that the risk is well managed. Any country which feels they have more risk can make their regulation more restrictive," the official said, adding if all countries agree on the same regulation there will be no arbitrage.
The IMF-FSB in its paper had said that its proposed regulation apply the principle of same activity, same risk, same regulation, establish a minimum baseline that jurisdictions should meet, and aim to address the set of issues common across majority of jurisdictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMF G20 summit cryptocurrency

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon