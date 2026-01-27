Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to get access to EU market for over 99% of exports under FTA: Goyal

India to get access to EU market for over 99% of exports under FTA: Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 27 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

India will get an "unprecedented" market access at concessional duties for over 99 per cent of its exports by value in the European Union (EU) market, providing a boost to domestic labour-intensive sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA).

"India and the EU, under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, European Commission President @VonderLeyen and European Council President @AntonioCostapm have inked the 'Mother of all Trade Deals'," he said in a social media post.

Goyal said that the pact is a strategic breakthrough in the country's global trade engagement, unlocking vast opportunities in the $20 trillion EU market for 1.4 billion people.

 

"It is a deal that gives unprecedented market access for over 99 per cent of our exports by value, providing a massive impetus to our labour-intensive sectors and bolstering Make In India," the minister said.

This partnership, he said, was forged between the fourth and the second-largest economies, accounting for one-third of global trade.

It will create huge trade and investment opportunities for Indian businesses and benefit MSMEs, women, youth, artisans, workers, students, skilled professionals, fisherfolk, farmers, and exporters.

"With care being taken to shield sensitive sectors, rural livelihoods have also been secured while opening up potential to scale in the high-value EU market," he said, adding, "a big win has been secured in the services sector with a future-ready mobility framework that will help expand global opportunities for our skilled Indian professionals".

He added that this deal is a "gateway to the future" as it would enable India to create high-value jobs, drive innovation, and firmly cement its position as a globally competitive hub for talent and sustainable economic growth.

Jan 27 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

