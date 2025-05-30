Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian govt to release crypto policy discussion paper next month

Indian govt to release crypto policy discussion paper next month

This comes at a time when digital currencies are seeing growing acceptance worldwide, especially after US President Donald Trump openly supported them

cryptocurrencie

https://www.pexels.com/photo/gold-round-coin-on-top-of-a-cellphone-5980856/

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is likely to release a discussion paper next month to explore policy options for crypto assets, reported The Economic Times.
 
This comes at a time when digital currencies are seeing growing acceptance worldwide, especially after US President Donald Trump openly supported them.
 
According to the report, the paper will take inputs from a report created by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB). It will also seek opinions on how different countries are regulating crypto.
 
“The discussion paper on crypto assets is being given finishing touches,” an official told The Economic Times. The paper could be posted for public comments as early as next month. 
 

Also Read

Bitcoin, crypto

Will Jesus Christ return in 2025? Crypto enthusiasts place their bets

cryptocurrencie

India reviewing crypto stance amid shifting global regulatory landscape

flipkart

Flipkart expects 200 million visits as 'End of Season Sale' begins

GDP, India GDP

India's GDP grows at 7.4% in Q4 FY25; full-year growth estimated at 6.5%

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

IVCA urges legacy VCFs to act fast on Sebi's one-time migration window

 
India has taken a cautious approach so far. Crypto exchanges operating in the country must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit.
 
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised concerns about the possible misuse of crypto for illegal activities like money laundering and terror financing. Instead, it is working on its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as a safer option.
 
The government will finalise its position only after detailed discussions with all stakeholders and careful study of global regulations.
 
According to the report, Bharti Group chairman Sunil Mittal on Thursday also spoke in favour of creating a clear policy for crypto.
 
“Look at the case with crypto now. Crypto, in the last six to eight, 10 weeks has started to move at a pace which has never been seen before, when the Trump administration has been supporting cryptocurrencies,” Mittal said. He added that India needs to take action.
 
“So far, the position was no... crypto will not be allowed. We will probably try our own digital currency. But I think with the US moving so fast, you need to have strong regulations, policies, look at what’s going on in the world, and then look at and see what impact it has,” he said, as quoted by The Economic Times. 
 
US changes stance on crypto 
The US, which was earlier against crypto under the Biden administration, is now working on pro-crypto laws. It has also created a strategic bitcoin reserve.
 
In a surprising move, the Trump administration also pardoned Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road, an online black market that helped in the early use of bitcoin.
 
US Vice President JD Vance recently encouraged the crypto industry to keep pushing Congress to pass new laws that support crypto. He made these comments at a bitcoin conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
 
At the same event, Pakistan announced its first government-backed strategic bitcoin reserve and welcomed investment in its crypto markets.
 
(With inputs from Agencies)

More From This Section

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Shrimp export volume growth to stay flat in FY26 due to US tariffs: Crisil

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

FinMin suggests RBI to give relief for borrowers under ₹2 lakh gold loan

Gold Bar

India's gold demand lags as wedding season ends, high prices deter buyers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Finance ministry seeks relaxation in RBI's new gold loan proposals

GDP, India GDP

India's GDP growth likely accelerated in Q4 on rural demand, state spending

Topics : cryptocurreny panel Bitcoin buying Bitcoin ban BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon