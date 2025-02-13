India to supply 100K care workers annually to global market: NSDC CEO

India is set to supply 100,000 care workers annually to the global labour market for the next two years, as it prepares to supply a skilled workforce to advanced countries facing a declining working-age population due to ageing, Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer (CEO), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), said on Thursday.
"Last year alone, India supplied nearly 20,000 workers to Israel, of which 5,000 were care workers. India is rapidly forming pathways to allow greater mobility of its skilled workforce to countries that need them. As part of this, it is expected that India will provide nearly 100,000 care workers every year to the world," he said while addressing a media interaction.
Additionally, India is undertaking skill mapping exercises across various countries, which will help Indian workers gain a better understanding of global labour markets.
"As of now, we have mapped 43 countries. Detailed analysis is being prepared for each economy, including the types of jobs available and the documentation required. It has been observed that Indian workers are in great demand in sectors such as healthcare, social care, renewable energy, manufacturing, and information technology," he added.
Recently, India signed an agreement with Germany under the G20 ‘Skills-based Migration Pathways’ framework, which increased the number of visas for skilled Indians to 90,000 per year, up from 20,000 earlier.
The NSDC is also placing special focus on partnering with educational institutions in Tier-II and Tier-III towns, as a large portion of the country’s workforce resides in these areas.
"With the use of technology and digitisation, every effort is being made to engage with students in these regions, bringing them on board. They will be skilled appropriately, keeping industry demand in mind," he said.
Tiwari further highlighted that NSDC has skilled nearly 40 million people as of January 2025, as part of its ‘skilling, reskilling, upskilling’ initiative. Moreover, 50,000 skilling centres are expected to be set up by the end of 2025.
"Of these 40 million people, one-fourth were new trainees, while the rest included working professionals who required additional skills. In our assessment, we found that once enrolled in skilling programmes, their wages increased by 20 per cent, while their ability to secure a job improved by 15 per cent," he added.