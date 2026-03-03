India has ample oil stocks to weather supply shocks amid West Asia crisis

India is well stocked with inventories of crude oil and key petroleum products including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to deal with short-term disruptions as the war intensifies in West Asia, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, on Tuesday.

Also, Indian energy companies would diversify procurement to access supplies that are not routed through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that has come under attack after Iran retaliated following US and Israeli military strikes, Puri said.

“At present, the government is reasonably comfortable in terms of stocks. Safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers remains the highest priority. Based on continuous monitoring, the government is cautiously optimistic that phased measures can be taken, if required, to further mitigate the situation,” the minister added.

India currently holds 25 days of crude oil stock and 25 days of petroleum products inventory including petrol and diesel, a top government official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the country also holds liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stocks of approximately 25–30 days.

As tensions rise in West Asia, critical energy infrastructure has come under attack in the Gulf region, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which supports 30 per cent of global seaborne crude trade. “If the Strait of Hormuz is closed for longer, the shipments (from Middle East) would take the Cape of Good Hope route (to reach India),” the official said.

India consumes 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, out of which around 40 per cent comes through the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

The crisis in West Asia has raised energy security challenges for India as the country relies heavily on the region for supplies of crude oil, LPG and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Roughly 83 per cent of India’s LPG supply, 56 per cent of LNG and 51 per cent of crude oil imports are sourced via routes linked to Hormuz, according to equity research firm Yes Securities.

Saudi Aramco recently halted operations at its largest refinery at Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf coast following drone strikes, while QatarEnergy has also temporarily paused LNG production due to attacks on its facilities. Qatar is the second-largest LNG supplier to India.

“If QatarEnergy closes for longer, we will have to address the issue and look for alternatives,” the official said, adding that as of now, the Indian government is not planning to cut down on petroleum exports or looking at rationalising the use of LPG in the country.

As tensions deepen in West Asia, India is looking at sourcing crude oil from geographies such as West Africa and the US that bypass the Strait of Hormuz, while also drawing on its energy inventory, Business Standard had reported earlier.

STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVES

India has established Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) facilities with a 5.33 million tonne capacity of crude oil at three locations. This includes 1.33 mt capacity at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 1.5 mt capacity at Mangaluru in Karnataka and 2.5 mt at Padur in Karnataka, according to a written reply by the oil ministry in Lok Sabha in August 2025.

These reserves are meant to act as a buffer for short-term supply shocks by providing for around 9.5 days of crude oil requirement. After taking into account the capacity of storage facilities operated by the oil marketing companies of 64.5 days, the total national capacity for storage of crude oil and petroleum products is enough to provide for 74 days’ cover.

However, the quantity of crude available in the caverns varies depending on market conditions.

To further augment the SPR capacity, the government had in July 2021 approved the establishment of two additional commercial-cum-strategic petroleum reserve facilities with a total storage capacity of 6.5 mt at Chandikhol (4 mmt) in Odisha and Padur (2.5 mmt) in Karnataka.

For these projects, India Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) is seeking investment from international and domestic oil companies on public-private partnership (PPP) mode with a total project cost of Rs 14,527 crore.