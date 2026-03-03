Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Productive capital, inclusion key to next growth phase: RBI Dy Guv

Productive capital, inclusion key to next growth phase: RBI Dy Guv

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J says India's path to Viksit Bharat@2047 depends on productive capital allocation, meaningful financial inclusion and strong customer protection

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Swaminathan noted that development is not defined only by gross domestic product (GDP) or GDP per capita, but by the quality of daily life

Subrata Panda New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 2:11 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

India’s next phase of economic growth will hinge on strengthening capital flows into productive areas that create jobs and capabilities, ensuring meaningful financial inclusion and reinforcing customer protection in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said.
 
Swaminathan was addressing the third International Finance and Accounting Conference at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on February 27. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on March 3.
 
He said the journey to Viksit Bharat@2047 would require sound institutions that can support growth across economic cycles, inclusion that improves outcomes for households and enterprises, and customer protection that keeps pace with innovation.
 
 
“If we align capital with capability, innovation with safeguards, and inclusion with well-being, the aspiration of 2047 will steadily become a lived reality for millions,” he said.
 
Beyond GDP metrics

Also Read

PMI

Manufacturing PMI climbs to four-month high in Feb, rises to 56.9

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee records steepest decline in over 5 weeks amid geo-political tensions

India’s CAD widens to $13.2 bn in Q3FY26 as trade deficit expands

India's CAD widened to 1.3% of GDP in Q3FY26 on higher trade deficit

Fino Payments Bank

Fino PB sees no uncertainty over SFB nod from RBI after CEO's arrest

RBI, Reserve bank

Japan and India renew $75 bn bilateral swap pact to boost financial safety

 
Swaminathan noted that development is not defined only by gross domestic product (GDP) or GDP per capita, but by the quality of daily life — better jobs, stronger households, safer financial choices and resilience during shocks.
 
“It is about whether growth feels real, broad-based and inclusive,” he said.
 
Finance, he added, will play a pivotal role in mobilising savings, allocating capital and managing risk. “Done well, it will support enterprises and households across the country,” he said.
 
He stressed that leadership in finance requires judgement and discipline. “It is about what you choose to reward, what you choose to question, and what you choose to fix early,” Swaminathan said, adding that integrity in numbers is as important as the numbers themselves.
 
In the context of technology-led finance, he cautioned that scale can amplify both benefits and risks. Products can reach millions quickly, credit models can approve loans in seconds and payment platforms can process vast volumes. However, weaknesses in design or controls can scale just as rapidly.
 
“Therefore, in finance, speed is not always a virtue. Sometimes speed hides weakness. Technology is a force multiplier. It amplifies good design as well as bad design,” he said.
 
Swaminathan concluded that institutions combining efficiency and innovation with prudence and resilience would be best placed to support India’s long-term growth trajectory.
 

More From This Section

rare earth magnet, magnet

Japan in talks with India to jointly explore rare earths in Rajasthan

investment

Ongoing conflict in West Asia to discourage investment into India: BMI

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

India most vulnerable to prolonged disruptions to West Asian oil: Analysts

(Top) The heavily damaged Gandhi Hospital in Tehran. (Above) Israelis take cover while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran, in Beit Shemesh on Monday

Govt moves to shield trade as West Asia conflict chokes sea routes

Canada, Mark Carney

India, Canada sign $1.9 bn uranium pact to strengthen energy cooperation

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Indian Economy Gross domestic product GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air