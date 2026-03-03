Productive capital, inclusion key to next growth phase: RBI Dy Guv

India’s next phase of economic growth will hinge on strengthening capital flows into productive areas that create jobs and capabilities, ensuring meaningful financial inclusion and reinforcing customer protection in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said.

Swaminathan was addressing the third International Finance and Accounting Conference at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on February 27. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on March 3.

He said the journey to Viksit Bharat@2047 would require sound institutions that can support growth across economic cycles, inclusion that improves outcomes for households and enterprises, and customer protection that keeps pace with innovation.

“If we align capital with capability, innovation with safeguards, and inclusion with well-being, the aspiration of 2047 will steadily become a lived reality for millions,” he said.

Beyond GDP metrics

Swaminathan noted that development is not defined only by gross domestic product (GDP) or GDP per capita, but by the quality of daily life — better jobs, stronger households, safer financial choices and resilience during shocks.

“It is about whether growth feels real, broad-based and inclusive,” he said.

Finance, he added, will play a pivotal role in mobilising savings, allocating capital and managing risk. “Done well, it will support enterprises and households across the country,” he said.

He stressed that leadership in finance requires judgement and discipline. “It is about what you choose to reward, what you choose to question, and what you choose to fix early,” Swaminathan said, adding that integrity in numbers is as important as the numbers themselves.

In the context of technology-led finance, he cautioned that scale can amplify both benefits and risks. Products can reach millions quickly, credit models can approve loans in seconds and payment platforms can process vast volumes. However, weaknesses in design or controls can scale just as rapidly.

“Therefore, in finance, speed is not always a virtue. Sometimes speed hides weakness. Technology is a force multiplier. It amplifies good design as well as bad design,” he said.

Swaminathan concluded that institutions combining efficiency and innovation with prudence and resilience would be best placed to support India’s long-term growth trajectory.