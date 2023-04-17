close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

Indian Railways' passenger revenue has registered an all-time high growth of 61 per cent to reach Rs 63,300 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has registered a record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the 2022-23 financial year, up by nearly Rs 49,000 crore from the previous year, according to a ministry statement on Monday.

In 2022-23, the freight revenue rose to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a growth of nearly 15 per cent from the previous year.

Indian Railways' passenger revenue has registered an all-time high growth of 61 per cent to reach Rs 63,300 crore.

"After three years, Indian Railways is able to fully meet the pension expenditures. Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an operating ratio of 98.14 per cent, well within the RE target. After meeting all revenue expenditure, railways generated Rs 3,200 crore for capital investment from its internal resources," it said.

The railways has over the years approached the Finance Ministry to bear parts of its pension burden.

The statement further stated that in terms of traffic revenue, the railways earned Rs 63,300 crore in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 39,214 crore in 2021-22.

Also Read

Railways earns Rs 191,162 cr revenue in FY23; Rs 41k cr more than last year

Can India build passenger planes like Boeing and Airbus?

Rail passenger revenue zooms 76% YoY, speeds past pre-Covid levels

Railways looks to get up to Rs 2 trillion from freight operations in FY24

Railways does not earn profit through passenger trains: Raosaheb Danve

India, Russia working on investment protection pact: Russian Dy PM

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

Fuel, electronics exports lead India's post-pandemic trade basket rejig

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

Govt to take up consumer grievances in realty sector at Mumbai roundtable

The railways earned Rs 5,951 crore as other coaching revenue in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 4,899 crore during 2021-22.

Sundries revenue stood at Rs 8,440 crore during FY 2022-23 as compared to Rs 6,067 crore in 2021-22.

During 2022-23, the gross revenue stood at Rs 2,39,803 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,278 crore in 2021-22.

Also, gross traffic receipts stood at Rs 2,39,750 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,206 crore in 2021-22.

The total railway receipts in 2022-23 was Rs 2,39,892 crore as compared to Rs 1,91,367 crore the previous year.

According to the statement, the total railway expenditure in 2022-23 was Rs 2,37,375 crore as compared to Rs 2,06,391 crore in 2021-22. The operating ratio in 2022-23 was 98.14 per cent.

In terms of capital expenditure, the capital invested was Rs 1,09,004 crore during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 81,664 crore in 2021-22. Under the railway safety fund, Rs 30,001 crore was spent during 2022-23 as compared to Rs 11,105 crore during 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt plans to collaborate with influencers for better compliance

Social Media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
1 min read
Premium

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

World Bank
3 min read

Quantum computing mission gets Cabinet nod; Rs 6,000 crore outlay

Quantum Entanglement
3 min read

India's population may rise for next 30 yrs before starting to decline: UN

india population, population, delhi
2 min read

Cloudy with a chance of debate: Making of a 'normal' monsoon in India

Photo: PTI
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

India reimposes windfall tax on crude oil, levy on diesel exports scrapped

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
2 min read

Cries grow louder about depleting resources as India becomes most populous

india population, population, delhi
5 min read

Quantum computing mission gets Cabinet nod; Rs 6,000 crore outlay

Quantum Entanglement
3 min read
Premium

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

World Bank
3 min read

HP CM directs to make Uhl-III hydro power project functional by May this yr

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon