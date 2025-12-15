Monday, December 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high; here's why

Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high; here's why

Vodafone Idea stock in focus: Reports suggest that the government is likely to offer an interest-free moratorium of 4 to 5 years to Vi on over ₹83,000-crore pending AGR dues.

Voda Idea stock hit a 15-month high in Monday's intra-day trade.

Voda Idea stock hit a 15-month high in Monday's intra-day trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea share price today

 
Share price of Vodafone Idea (Vi) hit a 15-month high of ₹12.02 gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market amid heavy volumes. The stock of the telecom services provider was quoting higher for the third straight trading day, surging 12 per cent during the period. 
 
Thus far in the month of December, shares of Vi have soared 21 per cent. The stock was quoting at its highest level since September 18, 2024. It has bounced back 96 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 touched on August 14, 2025. 
 
 
At 09:49 AM; Vi was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹11.74, as compared to 0.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 423 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Why has Vodafone Idea stock rallied?

 
According to an Economic Times report, the government is likely to offer an interest-free moratorium of four to five years to Vi on over ₹83,000-crore of its pending statutory dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR), giving immediate relief to the cash-strapped telecom operator.
 
After the moratorium ends, the company will be required to pay arrears in six installments, but the amount is likely to be reduced substantially, to nearly half, after a reassessment of liabilities, the newspaper reported quoting people aware of details.

Also Read

PVR Inox share price

PVR Inox gains 6%; why investors are buying tickets to this stock today?

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 200 pts; SMIDs crack; Auto, realty, pharma stocks decline

Amber Enterprises share price

Amber Enterprises rises 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal, Nuvama retain 'Buy'

Refex Industries share

Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days; here's why

Elara Capital retains BUY rating on Kaynes Technology, but lowers target price to ₹5,365 per share.

Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

 
The Supreme Court also, last month, allowed the Centre to create a special package for the cash-strapped telco on its entire AGR liabilities. Once this issue is resolved, the company would possibly be able to secure fresh capital, including its planned raise of ₹25,000 crore.
 
The management of Vi in Q2FY26 earnings conference call on November 11, 2025 said they were in discussions with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for next steps on this matter.
 
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, beyond a potential reduction in AGR dues (the brokerage firm assume ~50 per cent waiver), Vi will also require favourable payment terms for both AGR and spectrum dues, along with tariff hikes and a reduction in competitive intensity in customer acquisitions, to ensure a sustained revival. The latter two factors are not entirely in Vi’s control, and the brokerage firm would expect competitive intensity to increase if Vi becomes more competitive on subscriber additions.
 
Meanwhile, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said they continue to expect telcos’ FY25-28 average revenue per user (ARPU) to grow at 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) given the consolidated industry structure, to ensure a ‘3+1’ player market and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its announced IPO plan for H1CY26.
 
Telcos could see 14-18 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY25-28 as analysts expect 12 per cent ARPU CAGR led by 6-7 per cent CAGR due to a tariff hike; and 5-6 per cent CAGR due to multiple premiumisation strategies; further, potential repair of industry tariff structure to ‘pay as you use’ model is likely to aid ARPU growth in the long term. However, currently, Vi quotes above the brokerage firm target price of ₹11.5.   ====================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

More From This Section

Urban Company, PhysicsWallah shares in focus

Urban Company slides 6%, PhysicsWallah dips 2%; here's why stocks fell

Wakefit Innovations share price

Wakefit Innovations makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

stock market

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Amber Enterprises share price

Amber Enterprises rises 3% in trade; Motilal Oswal, Nuvama retain 'Buy'

JK Lakshmi Cement

HDFC Sec says 'Buy' again on JK Lakshmi Cement; 5 drivers behind the call

Topics : The Smart Investor Vodafone Idea telecom services Adjusted gross revenue stock market trading Market trends Telecom stocks rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon